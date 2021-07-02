Tickets Subscribe
Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted
FIA F3 / Spielberg Qualifying report

Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted

By:

Dennis Hauger snatched pole position from Caio Collet after a tense FIA Formula 3 qualifying session in Austria, as the Alpine junior driver had his best quickest lap deleted.

Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted

MP Motorsport driver Collet was found to have exceeded track limits at Turn 10, which promotes championship leader Hauger to top spot for Sunday's feature race.

Frederik Vesti (ART Grand Prix) moves to second as a result, just 0.028s behind Prema driver Hauger, with Vesti's teammate Alexander Smolyar third.

The top 12 is reversed for tomorrow’s sprint race, which puts Logan Sargeant (Charouz) on pole for that race. Matteo Nannini (HWA Racelab) will start in second, with MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins in third.

The session at the Red Bull Ring was marred by heavy traffic that ruined many drivers’ laps. There will be an investigation after drivers were weaving on track, as well as slowing between Turn 9 and Turn 10.

Clement Novalak (Trident) was out on track first, leading the 30-car procession onto the circuit.

There were several near-misses as the whole field crammed into the short circuit, bunching up on the warm-up lap in an attempt to create a gap for a clean lap and warm the tyres.

Hitech Grand Prix driver Roman Stanek was the first to set a representative fast lap, with a 1m21.082, before being quickly beaten by a succession of other drivers.

As the times tumbled, Vesti topped the timesheet, setting a 1m20.153 – just four-hundredths ahead of second placed Sargeant.

By the halfway mark, the top 22 times were within seven-tenths of each other, before drivers dived into the pits for fresh tyres and another chance at a quicker time.

As they exited the pitlane, Enzo Fittipaldi made contact with another car, with the Charouz driver under investigation for an unsafe release.

The session was then red-flagged after Carlin driver Ido Cohen - one of many who had been shown the black and white flag for breaching track limits - stopped on the side of the track near the start-finish line, before restarting several minutes later.

With just three minutes to go, the times began tumbling, with several drivers swapping places to take the lead.

Qualifying results (before Collet's lap deletion)

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'19.726
2 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 1'19.754 0.028
3 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 1'19.801 0.075
4 Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'19.809 0.083
5 Jak Crawford
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'19.817 0.091
6 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
Italy Trident 1'19.829 0.103
7 Australia Jack Doohan
Italy Trident 1'19.887 0.161
8 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'19.900 0.174
9 Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'19.975 0.249
10 France Victor Martins
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'20.003 0.277
11 Italy Matteo Nannini
Germany HWA AG 1'20.070 0.344
12 United States Logan Sargeant
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'20.101 0.375
13 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'20.112 0.386
14 Germany David Schumacher
Italy Trident 1'20.148 0.422
15 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'20.188 0.462
16 United States Kaylen Frederick
United Kingdom Carlin 1'20.235 0.509
17 Oliver Rasmussen
Germany HWA AG 1'20.326 0.600
18 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
United Kingdom Carlin 1'20.444 0.718
19 Ayumu Iwasa
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'20.463 0.737
20 Italy Lorenzo Colombo
Spain Campos Racing 1'20.634 0.908
21 Tijmen van
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'20.672 0.946
22 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'20.676 0.950
23 Amaury Cordeel
Spain Campos Racing 1'20.680 0.954
24 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 1'20.690 0.964
25 Reshad de
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'20.762 1.036
26 Rafael Villagómez
Germany HWA AG 1'20.943 1.217
27 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'21.078 1.352
28 László Tóth
Spain Campos Racing 1'21.292 1.566
29 Filip Ugran
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'21.451 1.725
30 Ido Cohen
United Kingdom Carlin 1'21.536 1.810
View full results
Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted

Previous article

Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted
