Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Doohan only feels “slightest bit” of surname pressure in F3
FIA F3 / Paul Ricard News

Juan Manuel Correa returns to Sauber young driver academy

By:

Sauber has announced the return of Juan Manuel Correa to its young driver academy over 18 months since his accident at Spa.

Juan Manuel Correa returns to Sauber young driver academy

Correa first linked up with Sauber’s junior programme at the start of 2019, serving as the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team’s development driver alongside his Formula 2 racing duties.

But Correa’s career was put on hold after sustaining severe injuries in the second-lap accident at Spa that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert.

After completing extensive rehabilitation, Correa made his racing comeback in Formula 3 this year with ART Grand Prix, and has now linked back up with Sauber’s academy programme.

“His progression through the junior series was halted by a horrific injury in a crash at the tragic Belgian Grand Prix later that season but, having made a recovery that is nothing short of miraculous, Juan Manuel is back on track and ready to resume his journey, with the Sauber Academy by his side,” a statement from Sauber reads.

Correa enjoyed his maiden F1 test outing with Sauber’s support back in 2019, and said he felt grateful to be back working with the Swiss company in 2021.

“It’s very special to be back with the Sauber Academy,” Correa said ahead of his second F3 round of the year at Paul Ricard this weekend.

“They’re the junior programme of the team I was with in 2019, when I had my first and only F1 test, and it’s a great feeling to be working with them again.

“I am very excited to show the academy’s branding on my car and my helmet already from this weekend in France and I am looking forward to helping the team whenever needed, be it in the sim or elsewhere.

“I am very grateful to ART and Sébastien Philippe, and of course to Fred Vasseur, for all the support he has given me, and to everyone else at Sauber, from Beat Zehnder to all those who have been absolutely amazing and so supportive since my accident and throughout my recovery. It’s an honour to be back with this team.”

“Juan Manuel always displayed skill and determination, but his remarkable comeback from injury is an inspiring story that shows all his strength and will power,” said Sauber sporting director Zehnder.

“We have nothing but sheer admiration for his tenacity and we are happy to help him, through the Sauber Academy programme, as he resumes his motorsport career.”

Correa joins Theo Pourchaire, Emerson Fittipaldi Jr, Petr Ptacek and Dexter Patterson in the Sauber Academy.

Juan Manuel Correa, ART Grand Prix

Juan Manuel Correa, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: FIA F3

shares
comments
Doohan only feels “slightest bit” of surname pressure in F3

Previous article

Doohan only feels “slightest bit” of surname pressure in F3
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

2
Supercars

More Supercars outings for F1 Brabham

3
Formula 1

Pirelli: Red Bull and Aston Martin were running with lower pressures

13h
4
Supercars

Dane expecting 2020 fix to Supercars parity "slip-up"

5
Supercars

Supercars Mustang set for quarter-mile drag showdown

Latest news
Juan Manuel Correa returns to Sauber young driver academy
FIA F3

Juan Manuel Correa returns to Sauber young driver academy

20m
Doohan only feels “slightest bit” of surname pressure in F3
FIA F3

Doohan only feels “slightest bit” of surname pressure in F3

14h
Chovet replaces Toth at Campos for Paul Ricard F3 weekend
FIA F3

Chovet replaces Toth at Campos for Paul Ricard F3 weekend

23h
COVID-19 rules Campos driver Toth out of Paul Ricard F3 round
FIA F3

COVID-19 rules Campos driver Toth out of Paul Ricard F3 round

Jun 16, 2021
Hoggard replaces Chovet in FIA F3 at Jenzer Motorsport
FIA F3

Hoggard replaces Chovet in FIA F3 at Jenzer Motorsport

Jun 10, 2021
Latest videos
F3: Doohan tops first day of in-season test 00:34
FIA F3
May 13, 2021

F3: Doohan tops first day of in-season test

F3: Smolyar takes first career victory 00:25
FIA F3
May 8, 2021

F3: Smolyar takes first career victory

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 3 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 18, 2021

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 3

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 2 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 18, 2021

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 2

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 1 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 18, 2021

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 1

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Perez: O’Ward can race the very best drivers in the world French GP
Formula 1

Perez: O’Ward can race the very best drivers in the world

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"
Formula 1

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Juan Manuel Correa More from
Juan Manuel Correa
Correa still in “pain” but encouraged by comeback F3 test
FIA F3

Correa still in “pain” but encouraged by comeback F3 test

Correa to make incredible racing comeback in Formula 3
FIA F3

Correa to make incredible racing comeback in Formula 3

Correa aiming to make Formula 2 comeback in 2021
FIA F2

Correa aiming to make Formula 2 comeback in 2021

Trending Today

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push
Formula 1 Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

More Supercars outings for F1 Brabham
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

More Supercars outings for F1 Brabham

2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview

MSR responds to Supercars REC snub
Supercars Supercars

MSR responds to Supercars REC snub

Drag race for Supercars in Darwin
Supercars Supercars

Drag race for Supercars in Darwin

Darwin Supercars: Percat tops first practice
Supercars Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Percat tops first practice

Quartararo can’t explain MotoGP suit problem in Barcelona
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo can’t explain MotoGP suit problem in Barcelona

Phillip Island date shift targeted for 2021 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Phillip Island date shift targeted for 2021 MotoGP season

Latest news

Juan Manuel Correa returns to Sauber young driver academy
FIA F3 FIA F3

Juan Manuel Correa returns to Sauber young driver academy

Doohan only feels “slightest bit” of surname pressure in F3
FIA F3 FIA F3

Doohan only feels “slightest bit” of surname pressure in F3

Chovet replaces Toth at Campos for Paul Ricard F3 weekend
FIA F3 FIA F3

Chovet replaces Toth at Campos for Paul Ricard F3 weekend

COVID-19 rules Campos driver Toth out of Paul Ricard F3 round
FIA F3 FIA F3

COVID-19 rules Campos driver Toth out of Paul Ricard F3 round

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.