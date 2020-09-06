Top events
FIA F3 / Monza / Race report

Monza F3: Hughes win dramatic race as Piastri, Sargeant retire

Monza F3: Hughes win dramatic race as Piastri, Sargeant retire
By:

Jake Hughes emerged on top in a dramatic FIA Formula 3 sprint race at Monza on Sunday, as championship frontrunners Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant retired due to separate incidents. 

At the start of the race, Lirim Zendeli made a quick getaway from fourth on the grid to take the lead into the first chicane, with Enzo Fittipaldi slotting into second after clearing polesitter Michael Belov.

On lap 5, Fittipaldi managed to pass Zendeli with a brilliant move around the outside of the second chicane, only for the Trident driver to retake the lead into Turn 1 on the following tour.

Fittipaldi launched a second attack two laps later heading into Parabolica, with Zendeli allowing him through with the aim of getting the slipstream on the start/finish straight.

Fittipaldi somehow managed to hold the lead going into the first chicane, but Zendeli’s front wing clipped the left-rear tyre of the HWA driver, leading to a puncture that dropped the latter out of contention.

Red Bull junior Liam Lawson, who was running right behind in third, jumped on the opportunity to pass Zendeli for the lead, with Hughes assuming second after Zendeli went straight at turn 1 on the following lap.

There was more drama just one lap later as Clement Novalak pitched Piastri into a spin at the exit of turn 1, with the Prema driver then launched into the path of an unsighted David Schumacher.

The damage to Piastri’s car was too big to continue, and the Australian driver was forced to pull off the track to retire for only the second time in the season.

However, Piastri’s championship lead remained intact after title rival Sargeant collided with Frederick Vesti heading into the Ascari chicane later in the race, suffering a puncture that eventually led to his retirement.

Vesti, too, didn’t escape unscathed, and had to pull into the pits to retire with front wing damage, marking a triple DNF for Prema, which wrapped up the teams’ championship after the feature race.

Meanwhile, at the front, HWA driver Hughes cruised to his second victory of the season, having demoted Hitech’s Lawson to second into Turn 1 prior to the incident which led to Piastri’s retirement.

ART’s Theo Pourchaire dropped to 17th at one point, but delivered a masterful recovery drive to claim the final spot on the podium, passing Zendeli a few laps from the finish.

Zendeli eventually finished fifth after a topsy turvy race, behind the ART of Alexander Smolyar.

Alex Peroni finished sixth for Campos, ahead of Pierre-Louis Chovet (Hitech) and Roman Stanek (Charouz). Trident’s Olli Caldwell and MP Motorsport’s Richard Verschoor completed the points scorers in ninth and tenth respectively.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Germany HWA AG
2 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 1.841
3 7 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 4.252
4 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 4.661
5 10 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Italy Trident 5.400
6 29 Australia Alexander Peroni
Spain Campos Racing 8.459
7 4 Pierre-Louis Chovet
United Kingdom HitechGP 8.660
8 23 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 12.123
9 12 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Trident 13.783
10 17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 15.117
11 18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Netherlands MP Motorsport 15.856
12 9 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
France ART Grand Prix 16.347
13 31 Germany Sophia Flörsch
Spain Campos Racing 23.261
14 25 Michael Belov
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 23.660
15 21 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24.101
16 6 Norway Dennis Hauger
United Kingdom HitechGP 25.176
17 28 United States Cameron Das
United Kingdom Carlin 32.409
18 24 Brazil Igor Fraga
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'18.518
19 20 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'22.626
20 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Germany HWA AG 1'25.853
21 22 Italy Matteo Nannini
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1 Lap
22 16 Australia Jack Doohan
Germany HWA AG 1 Lap
23 30 Italy Alessio Deledda
Spain Campos Racing 1 Lap
24 2 Denmark Frederik Vesti
Italy Prema Powerteam 2 Laps
25 3 United States Logan Sargeant
Italy Prema Powerteam 3 Laps
26 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
United Kingdom Carlin
1 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam
27 Germany David Schumacher
United Kingdom Carlin
11 Germany David Beckmann
Italy Trident
19 Austria Lukas Dunner
Netherlands MP Motorsport
View full results
Monza F3: Vesti beats Pourchaire in first race thriller
Series FIA F3
Event Monza
Author Rachit Thukral

