FIA F3 / Jerez May testing News

Novalak tops second day of F3 test in Jerez

By:

Trident’s Clement Novalak topped the second day of FIA Formula 3 testing in Jerez on Thursday, beating ART Grand Prix’s Frederik Vesti by less than three-hundredths of a second.

Novalak tops second day of F3 test in Jerez

Novalak, who finished 12th in the championship last year, set the quickest time across both days, a 1m28.677, during the morning session.

In third was Charouz Racing System’s Enzo Fittipaldi, who set a 1m29.060, with Trident’s Jack Doohan, who topped the times in both sessions during Wednesday’s testing, finishing fourth. MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins was less than five-hundredths behind him in fifth.

ART GP’s Juan Manuel Correa, returning to racing 18 months after surviving a tragic multiple car Formula 2 crash at Spa in 2019 that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert, finished ninth in the morning session after taking his first point of the season during Race 2 on Saturday.

In the afternoon session, Hitech Grand Prix’s Ayumu Iwasa was quickest, beating Prema Racing’s Dennis Hauger, who leads the championship standings, by less than two-hundredths with a 1m29.884.

Hauger’s team-mate Olli Caldwell was third quickest, followed by the other two Hitech drivers, Jak Crawford and Roman Stanek.

All three Prema cars finished in the top ten, with Arthur Leclerc finishing in 10th, rounding off the reigning champions’ line-up.

On the first day of testing, Doohan topped the time sheets, with Novalak in second, just five-hundredths slower.

ART Grand Prix’s Frederik Vesti was third-quickest on Wednesday with a 1m29.700s, followed by Carlin’s Jonny Edgar and Vesti’s team-mate Alexander Smolyar in fifth.

The two days of in-season testing came after a chaotic weekend in Barcelona during which three first-time winners took the top step of the podium - Smolyar, Caldwell and Hauger.

Teams are testing their cars on Pirelli’s P Zero medium tyres, which will see its next race-weekend action when the field returns to the Red Bull Ring for the third round of the 2021 campaign at the beginning of July.

F3 returns to racing at the French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard on 25 June.

Hauger currently heads the championship standings by two points from team-mate Caldwell after the pair enjoyed victories in Barcelona last weekend. 

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Jerez May testing
Author Megan White

