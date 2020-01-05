Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Peroni confirms 2020 FIA F3 return

shares
comments
Peroni confirms 2020 FIA F3 return
By:
Jan 5, 2020, 4:53 AM

Alex Peroni is set to return to the FIA F3 grid this season, with the Australian now back in training following his enormous crash at Monza last September.

The 20-year-old was launched into the air after hitting a sausage kerb at the Italian circuit, his car then landing upside down on top of a tyre wall.

While lucky to escape more serious injuries, he did suffer a fractured vertebrae that left him in a back brace and forced him out of both the F3 season finale and the Macau Grand Prix.

With the brace coming off in early December, Peroni is now back in training as he prepares to return to the cockpit this season.

He's also confirmed that his return will come in FIA F3, Peroni currently finalising the details of his 2020 programme, including which team he'll drive for.

“The last four months have been really tough, but I can’t wait to get back on the Formula 3 grid," he said.

"I have plenty of unfinished business.”

Peroni is likely to be one of four Aussies on the FIA F3 grid this season, along with Calan Williams, Jack Doohan and Oscar Piastri.

Next article
Formula Regional champion Vesti gets Prema F3 seat

Previous article

Formula Regional champion Vesti gets Prema F3 seat

Next article

ART completes FIA F3 line-up for 2020

ART completes FIA F3 line-up for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Drivers Alex Peroni
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Supercars

Rossi donates Bathurst helmet to fire relief

2
Formula 1

Ricciardo's arrival left Renault F1 team "naked"

1h
3
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 5: Price fastest, Sunderland crashes out

59m
4
WRC

M-Sport reveals retro-inspired WRC livery

8m
5
Supercars

Supercars to review Sydney plan this week

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Latest news

Doohan, Fittipaldi secure HWA F3 seats
F3

Doohan, Fittipaldi secure HWA F3 seats

ART completes FIA F3 line-up for 2020
F3

ART completes FIA F3 line-up for 2020

Peroni confirms 2020 FIA F3 return
F3

Peroni confirms 2020 FIA F3 return

Formula Regional champion Vesti gets Prema F3 seat
F3

Formula Regional champion Vesti gets Prema F3 seat

Sauber-backed F4 champion gets ART F3 seat
F3

Sauber-backed F4 champion gets ART F3 seat

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.