FIA F3 / Breaking news

Peroni wins Peter Brock Medal

Peroni wins Peter Brock Medal
By:

Alex Peroni has been awarded this year's Peter Brock Medal by Motorsport Australia.

The Tasmanian was recognised for his remarkable comeback to motor racing this season after the spectacular FIA F3 crash at Monza in 2019 that left him with a fractured vertebrae.

He celebrated his return to F3 at the Red Bull Ring earlier this year with an impressive third place, scoring another two podiums on his way to 10th in the final standings.

Peroni joins the likes of Craig Lowndes, Molly Taylor, Mark Webber and Anton De Pasquale on the Peter Brock Medal winners list.

“I feel really honoured and humbled to win the 2020 Peter Brock Medal,” Peroni said.

“While I am a little shocked as it’s a little unexpected, to receive an award like this and have my name next to ones like Mark’s and Anton’s is amazing

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet. It’s just really cool to be alongside some idols like Mark Webber, who I looked up to growing up and has helped me throughout my career.

“I feel this award will help boost my profile in Australia and it can be only a good thing to be tied to a name like Peter Brock.

“It’s the first time I have won an award like this and it’s a bit different to winning a race because it’s more of an accolade, however it’s definitely up there with some of my greatest career achievements.”

Bev Brock, former wife of the late touring car legend, said Peroni was a worthy winner.

“I truly believe Alex demonstrates all the values for what we believe a recipient needs to have to win this award,” she said.

“For him to come back after suffering his big accident and possess the level of determination he has in order to overcome those problems was fantastic.

“When I was 21, I broke my spine, so I know how much effort is required to get back to a level of fitness. It takes something extra special – especially in a sport like ours where there is so many demands on the body.

“With that said, it’s not just way he has come back from injury he was considered. He has raw talent. He has total dedication, and he has the great personality too.

“People think he is a delightful young man who constantly smiles and is prepared to give it his all. All of those qualities show me he deserves to be the recipient of this award.”

Peroni is yet to announce his plans for the 2021 season.

Series FIA F3
Drivers Alexander Peroni
Teams Campos Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

