Top events
Esports
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Atlanta
25 Jun
-
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Sweden
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
20 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Ex-Red Bull junior Kari loses Charouz F3 drive

shares
comments
Ex-Red Bull junior Kari loses Charouz F3 drive
By:
Jul 2, 2020, 11:48 AM

Former Red Bull junior Niko Kari has lost his FIA Formula 3 drive with the Charouz Racing System team on the eve of the new season, with Roman Stanek taking his place.

Kari, who was dropped by Red Bull after a single season of GP3 in 2017, was due to contest his fourth season in the Formula 1 support category this year, having been named by Charouz alongside Igor Fraga and David Schumacher back in February.

However, ahead of this weekend's first round of the delayed 2020 season in Austria, the Czech outfit announced the signing of 16-year-old Stanek to replace Kari.

Formula 4 graduate Stanek becomes the youngest driver on the F3 grid, although he was due to contest the Formula Regional European Championship for Prema this year instead before dropping out of the Italian team's line-up last month.

Last year's W Series champion Jamie Chadwick has taken Stanek's place at Prema.

Making no mention of Kari's dismissal, team boss Antonin Charouz said of Stanek: "We sense that he is very talented and it would be a waste for him to drive anywhere else.

“I know it’s an unusual step to put Roman into the Formula 3 car after only one year in the junior series. On the other hand, it is not the first time. Previous young drivers received a similar chance already and they used it wisely.

"We all know that Roman has 'it'. He knows what to do, so there is no reason for him to not make it in F3.”

Kari placed 12th in the F3 standings last year for Trident, having scored a best championship finish of 10th in 2017 when he raced for Arden with Red Bull's backing.

The Finnish driver also contested the final two rounds of the F2 season in 2018 with MP Motorsport before stepping back down to F3 the following year.

Niko Kari, Charouz Racing System

Niko Kari, Charouz Racing System

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Next article
Beckmann joins Trident for 2020 season, DeFrancesco out

Previous article

Beckmann joins Trident for 2020 season, DeFrancesco out

trending Today

Red Bull Ring kerbs removed to ease F1 teams' spares headache
Formula 1 / Formula 1
45m

Red Bull Ring kerbs removed to ease F1 teams' spares headache

First impressions inside F1’s locked down grand prix
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

First impressions inside F1’s locked down grand prix

Night racing, crowds for Sydney Supercars return
Supercars / Supercars

Night racing, crowds for Sydney Supercars return

Quartararo faces hearing for testing rules breach
MotoGP / MotoGP
1h

Quartararo faces hearing for testing rules breach

Quartararo: Marquez has "raised the bar" for fitness
MotoGP / MotoGP

Quartararo: Marquez has "raised the bar" for fitness

IRL: Cheever Racing - Narain Karthikeyan test summary
IndyCar / IndyCar

IRL: Cheever Racing - Narain Karthikeyan test summary

Ex-Red Bull junior Kari loses Charouz F3 drive
FIA F3 / FIA F3
41m

Ex-Red Bull junior Kari loses Charouz F3 drive

Is Red Bull F1's only hope of a Mercedes challenge in 2020? Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Is Red Bull F1's only hope of a Mercedes challenge in 2020?

Latest news

Ex-Red Bull junior Kari loses Charouz F3 drive
FIA F3 / FIA F3
41m

Ex-Red Bull junior Kari loses Charouz F3 drive

Beckmann joins Trident for 2020 season, DeFrancesco out
FIA F3 / FIA F3

Beckmann joins Trident for 2020 season, DeFrancesco out

The young driver Red Bull couldn't ignore Prime
FIA F3 / FIA F3

The young driver Red Bull couldn't ignore

F2, F3 reveal opening leg of 2020 calendar
FIA F2 / FIA F2
Jun 2, 2020

F2, F3 reveal opening leg of 2020 calendar

Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull Ring kerbs removed to ease F1 teams' spares headache

45m
2
Formula 1

First impressions inside F1’s locked down grand prix

1h
3
Supercars

Night racing, crowds for Sydney Supercars return

4
MotoGP

Quartararo faces hearing for testing rules breach

1h
5
MotoGP

Quartararo: Marquez has "raised the bar" for fitness

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Latest news

Ex-Red Bull junior Kari loses Charouz F3 drive
FIA F3

Ex-Red Bull junior Kari loses Charouz F3 drive

Beckmann joins Trident for 2020 season, DeFrancesco out
FIA F3

Beckmann joins Trident for 2020 season, DeFrancesco out

The young driver Red Bull couldn't ignore
FIA F3

The young driver Red Bull couldn't ignore

F2, F3 reveal opening leg of 2020 calendar
F2

F2, F3 reveal opening leg of 2020 calendar

F3 driver Piastri given exemption for UK return
FIA F3

F3 driver Piastri given exemption for UK return

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.