Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Schumacher joins Carlin for rest of F3 season

shares
comments
Schumacher joins Carlin for rest of F3 season
By:

David Schumacher has joined the Carlin team for the remaining three rounds of the 2020 FIA Formula 3 season.

The 19-year-old son of ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf, and nephew of seven-time world champion Michael, announced last week he had split with the Charouz Racing System squad.

It followed a difficult start of the campaign for the F3 rookie that yielded no points and a best finish of 12th in the first Red Bull Ring feature race.

Now it has been announced that Schumacher will see out of the season with Carlin, starting with this weekend's Spa round.

“I haven’t quite had the season I hoped for so far," said Schumacher. “I want to thank the Charouz team for all their efforts over the last few months and wish them all the best for the future.

"I look forward to this new challenge now with Carlin and will be pushing hard to end the season with some strong results."

Schumacher will become the sixth different driver to race for Carlin in F3 so far this season, and is expected to take the seat filled by Leonardo Pulcini in the previous Barcelona round.

Pulcini had been called up to replace Ben Barnicoat, who himself was a subsititute for Enaam Ahmed for the two Silverstone rounds after Ahmed parted ways with Carlin.

Team boss Trevor Carlin commented: “We’re excited to welcome David to the team. He has shown plenty of potential and we look forward to working with him for the remainder of the 2020 season.

"We don’t have much time to prepare together for Spa but the team are working hard to make sure we’re in good shape for the start of the weekend.”

Another team that will be running a new driver at Spa this weekend is Hitech GP, following Monday's news that Renault junior Max Fewtrell has departed the squad.

Max Fewtrell, Hitech Grand Prix

Max Fewtrell, Hitech Grand Prix

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fewtrell, who finished 10th in the standings for ART Grand Prix last year in his rookie season, had scored just seven points so far this year, trailing Hitech teammate Liam Lawson.

Hitech has yet to announce who will take the seat alongside Red Bull juniors Lawson and Dennis Hauger for the remaining rounds of the season.

One team with a vacancy at Spa is Campos Racing, as Sophia Floersch is away on European Le Mans Series duty at Paul Ricard with Richard Mille Racing.

W Series race winner Beitske Visser has been named as Floersch's teammate for the weekend, reprising the role she played in the previous ELMS race at Spa.

Schumacher parts ways with Charouz F3 squad

Previous article

Schumacher parts ways with Charouz F3 squad
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Drivers David Schumacher
Teams Carlin
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Rossi: Yamaha top speed deficit "difficult to manage"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Yamaha top speed deficit "difficult to manage"

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish

33-car entry list for 104th running of Indianapolis 500
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

33-car entry list for 104th running of Indianapolis 500

F1 career in numbers: Mika Salo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 career in numbers: Mika Salo

Turkey joins 17-race 2020 Formula 1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Turkey joins 17-race 2020 Formula 1 calendar

Motocross riders fly high this week at Texas Motor Speedway
Other bike Other bike / News

Motocross riders fly high this week at Texas Motor Speedway

Latest news

Schumacher joins Carlin for rest of F3 season
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Schumacher joins Carlin for rest of F3 season

Schumacher parts ways with Charouz F3 squad
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Schumacher parts ways with Charouz F3 squad

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut
ELMS European Le Mans / Breaking news

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut

Barcelona F3: Prema's Piastri wins second race
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Race report

Barcelona F3: Prema's Piastri wins second race

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha top speed deficit "difficult to manage"

2
IndyCar

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish

3
IndyCar

33-car entry list for 104th running of Indianapolis 500

4
Formula 1

F1 career in numbers: Mika Salo

5
Formula 1

Turkey joins 17-race 2020 Formula 1 calendar

2h

Latest news

Schumacher joins Carlin for rest of F3 season
FIA F3

Schumacher joins Carlin for rest of F3 season

Schumacher parts ways with Charouz F3 squad
FIA F3

Schumacher parts ways with Charouz F3 squad

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut
ELMS

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut

Barcelona F3: Prema's Piastri wins second race
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Prema's Piastri wins second race

Barcelona F3: Hughes takes first win in over a year
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Hughes takes first win in over a year

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.