Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Race in
04 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Silverstone / Breaking news

Smolyar has Silverstone F3 win taken away for weaving

shares
comments
Smolyar has Silverstone F3 win taken away for weaving
By:
Aug 2, 2020, 1:35 PM

Alexander Smolyar lost his Silverstone FIA Formula 3 victory after being penalised for weaving, handing David Beckmann the win. 

Smolyar resisted race-long pressure from Beckmann to secure his first F3 triumph after starting from reverse-grid pole, but attracted the attention of the stewards for his tactic of weaving along the Hangar Straight to try and break the tow. 

The ART Grand Prix driver’s tactic was ‘noted’ by the stewards after a particular obvious example on lap 16 of 20 and was investigated post-race. 

It was subsequently decided to hand Smolyar a five-second penalty, dropping the Russian down to sixth in the classification and promoting Trident man Beckmann to the top spot. 

Carlin’s Clement Novalak moves up to second ahead of Alexander Peroni for Campos, the Australian claiming his first F3 podium finish. 

Prema pair Frederik Vesti and Logan Sargeant also moved up to fourth and fifth respectively, reducing the deficit between Sargeant and series leader Oscar Piastri to 17 points.

Silverstone F3: Smolyar gets first win, disaster for Piastri

Previous article

Silverstone F3: Smolyar gets first win, disaster for Piastri
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Silverstone
Drivers Alexander Smolyar
Teams ART Grand Prix
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Live: Follow the British GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed
1h

Live: Follow the British GP as it happens

Jerez WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2, Rea struggles
World Superbike World Superbike / Race report
1h

Jerez WSBK: Redding leads Ducati 1-2, Rea struggles

Smolyar has Silverstone F3 win taken away for weaving
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news
31m

Smolyar has Silverstone F3 win taken away for weaving

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest

Racing Point debuts 2020 livery, names BWT as title sponsor
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point debuts 2020 livery, names BWT as title sponsor

F1 fuel legality push intensifies with extra sensor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 fuel legality push intensifies with extra sensor

"Difficult to believe" Racing Point copied Mercedes so well
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Difficult to believe" Racing Point copied Mercedes so well

Latest news

Smolyar has Silverstone F3 win taken away for weaving
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news
31m

Smolyar has Silverstone F3 win taken away for weaving

Silverstone F3: Smolyar gets first win, disaster for Piastri
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Race report

Silverstone F3: Smolyar gets first win, disaster for Piastri

Silverstone F3: Lawson fends off Piastri for victory
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Race report

Silverstone F3: Lawson fends off Piastri for victory

Silverstone F3: Sargeant edges out Lawson for pole
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Qualifying report

Silverstone F3: Sargeant edges out Lawson for pole

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow the British GP as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

Honda extends Red Bull, Toro Rosso deals for 2021

3
Formula 1

F1's new ballistic-tested helmet revealed

4
Formula 1

"Difficult to believe" Racing Point copied Mercedes so well

5
DTM

Spa DTM: Rast beats Muller in close Race 2 duel

1h

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Latest news

Smolyar has Silverstone F3 win taken away for weaving
FIA F3

Smolyar has Silverstone F3 win taken away for weaving

Silverstone F3: Smolyar gets first win, disaster for Piastri
FIA F3

Silverstone F3: Smolyar gets first win, disaster for Piastri

Silverstone F3: Lawson fends off Piastri for victory
FIA F3

Silverstone F3: Lawson fends off Piastri for victory

Silverstone F3: Sargeant edges out Lawson for pole
FIA F3

Silverstone F3: Sargeant edges out Lawson for pole

Ahmed parts ways with Carlin F3 team
FIA F3

Ahmed parts ways with Carlin F3 team

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.