F2 and F3 to run on same F1 weekends again in 2022
FIA F3 / Sochi Race report

Sochi F3: Hauger seals title as Sargeant wins Race 1

By:

Dennis Hauger secured the FIA Formula 3 title in the first race of the weekend in Sochi, as Logan Sargeant took his first victory of the season. 

Sochi F3: Hauger seals title as Sargeant wins Race 1

The Prema driver took second place to secure the drivers title after rival Jack Doohan failed to score any points, having fallen backwards at the start, eventually finishing in P15. 

Hauger started in fourth but moved up the field into second, taking far more than the six-point advantage needed over Doohan to take the crown at the beginning of the weekend, having entered the final round with a 43-point lead. 

Sargeant took his first win of the season for Charouz, while Hauger finished just 0.4s behind him having fought through the field. 

Victor Martins finished in third for MP Motorsport, with teammate Caio Collet in fourth and Clement Novalak in fifth. 

There was a chaotic battle for first off the line, with Sargeant snatching the lead from Martins out of Turn 4. 

Having started 12th, title contender Doohan dropped to 15th after a big bounce over the Turn 4 sausage kerbs on the first lap, before losing another place and falling to P16 after going wide over a sausage kerb in the middle sector and losing his place to Olli Caldwell (Prema).  

HWA Racelab’s Oliver Rasmussen and Laszlo Toth (Campos) were both out within the first few laps after the former suffered contact with Kaylen Frederick of Carlin, with the stewards set to investigate an incident at Turn 7 after the race. 

ART’s Alexander Smolyar, who had been racing in sixth, was forced to pit on lap four, losing his position. 

By that point, Hauger was right on Hitech driver Jak Crawford’s gearbox, before sweeping into third at Turn 13. 

On lap six, Zdanek Chovanec (Charouz) was handed a 10-second stop-and-go penalty for exceeding track limits at Turn 2, having had several warnings. 

Collet soon breezed past Crawford for fourth, while further back, Prema’s Arthur Leclerc attempted to pass Vesti for ninth, albeit failing in his courageous attempt. The Monegasque driver eventually took P9 from Vesti at the halfway point, splitting the ARTs. 

Moments later, Hauger swept past Martins at Turn 2, taking second place to further cement his championship lead, although the Frenchman stayed close behind him. 

By lap 15, Hauger was 2.5s off Sargeant, but was left little breathing room with Martins less than 0.5s behind him. 

Tijmen van der Helm suffered a huge engine blow out in his MP Motorsport-run car on lap 16, prompting a virtual safety car. 

After racing resumed, Novalak caught Collet unawares on the penultimate lap to snatch fourth after setting the fastest lap, while Hauger had narrowed the gap to the leader to just one second. 

Johnathan Hoggard will start on reverse-grid pole for tomorrow’s second sprint race, with Ayumu Iwasa alongside him. Crawford and Vesti will start on the second row. 

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 29 United States Logan Sargeant
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System
2 1 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam 0.600
3 17 France Victor Martins
Netherlands MP Motorsport 3.400
4 5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
Italy Trident 4.500
5 18 Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport 5.400
6 21 Italy Lorenzo Colombo
Spain Campos Racing 11.600
7 2 Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam 14.500
8 7 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 17.500
9 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 18.100
10 11 Ayumu Iwasa
United Kingdom HitechGP 22.800
11 10 Jak Crawford
United Kingdom HitechGP 23.400
12 27 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 23.900
13 12 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
United Kingdom HitechGP 24.400
14 6 Germany David Schumacher
Italy Trident 24.900
15 4 Australia Jack Doohan
Italy Trident 25.300
16 14 Italy Matteo Nannini
Germany HWA AG 29.800
17 3 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Prema Powerteam 31.000
18 25 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
United Kingdom Carlin 35.500
19 26 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 36.200
20 16 Rafael Villagómez
Germany HWA AG 38.300
21 22 Amaury Cordeel
Spain Campos Racing 41.100
22 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 50.000
23 24 United States Kaylen Frederick
United Kingdom Carlin 53.300
24 30 Ayrton Simmons
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 56.600
25 28 Filip Ugran
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 57.400
26 31 Zdenek Chovanec
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'33.500
27 23 Ido Cohen
United Kingdom Carlin
19 Tijmen van
Netherlands MP Motorsport
20 László Tóth
Spain Campos Racing
15 Oliver Rasmussen
Germany HWA AG
F2 and F3 to run on same F1 weekends again in 2022

F2 and F3 to run on same F1 weekends again in 2022
