Previous
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Macau winner Verschoor stays in F3 with MP Motorsport

shares
comments
Macau winner Verschoor stays in F3 with MP Motorsport
By:
Feb 28, 2020, 9:01 AM

Macau Grand Prix winner Richard Verschoor will stay with MP Motorsport for a second season in the FIA Formula 3 series this year, it has been announced.

Verschoor first drove for MP Motorsport in Formula 4 in 2016, taking twin successes in SMP F4 and Spanish F4 championship.

He stepped up to Formula Renault Eurocup with MP the following year and, after a season in the same category with Josef Kaufmann, he returned to the Dutch squad for his move to F3 in 2019.

The 19-year-old failed to score points in the first three races of the F3 campaign, but scored a breakthrough fourth place result in the sprint race at Paul Ricard.

Verschoor then hit a difficult patch in the middle part of the season, but bounced back to end the campaign with four points finishes, including back-to-back fourth-place results at Monza.

He then secured a shock victory in the feature race at Macau, beating pre-race favourite Juri Vips in a close duel till the chequered flag.

"I am happy to continue in FIA Formula 3 together with MP Motorsport and TeamNL", said Verschoor. 

"Last year we had an upward trend in the second half of the season, with that great victory in Macau at the end, where everything clicked. I want to continue that line for 2020. I'm confident that I can compete in the front."

Verschoor joins Lukas Dunner and fellow Dutchman Bent Viscaal in MP Motorsport’s line-up for the 2020 season. The announcement also completes the F3 grid for the second season of the series' new era.

“It is good news that we will continue working together with Richard,” said Sander Dorsman, MP Motorsport’s team manager. “Last year, we showed lots of promise in FIA F3 but now we aim for podiums and more victories.”

2020 FIA F3 grid:

Team Drivers
Prema Racing

United States Logan Sargeant

Denmark Frederik Vesti

Australia Oscar Piastri
Hitech

United Kingdom Max Fewtrell

New Zealand Liam Lawson

Norway Dennis Hauger
ART Grand Prix

Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar

France Theo Pourchaire

Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
Trident

Germany Lirim Zendeli

Canada Devlin DeFrancesco

United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
HWA

United Kingdom Jake Hughes

Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi

Australia Jack Doohan
MP Motorsport

Netherlands Bent Viscaal

Netherlands Richard Verschoor

Austria Lukas Dunner
Jenzer Motorsport

Australia Calan Williams

Italy Matteo Nannini

Italy Federico Malvestiti
Charouz

Germany David Schumacher

Brazil Igor Fraga

Finland Niko Kari
Carlin

United Kingdom Enaam Ahmed

France Clement Novalak 

United States Cameron Das 
Campos

Australia Alex Peroni

Italy Alessio Deledda

Germany Sophia Floersch

Series FIA F3

Series FIA F3
Teams MP Motorsport
Author Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral

FIA F3 Next session

Bahrain

Bahrain

20 Mar - 22 Mar

