Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Qualifying 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Spielberg II / Qualifying report

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti grabs pole after Sargeant issues

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti grabs pole after Sargeant issues
By:
Jul 10, 2020, 12:54 PM

Prema driver Frederik Vesti secured pole for the opening race of the second round of the new FIA Formula 3 season in Austria, after teammate Logan Sargeant was hit by technical issues.

Sargeant headed the field when the session was red-flagged for a second time, thanks to Red Bull Junior Igor Fraga pulling off the road and parking by the side of the track on the approach to Turn 1. 

The American then couldn’t get his car restarted for the final five-minute burst, and despite Prema exhortations to turn it “all off and then on again” the reset didn’t work.

Sargeant was still fastest when the chequered flag fell, but Vesti and Trident driver David Beckmann were on quicker laps, and Vesti finally claimed pole by 0.123 seconds.

That was redemption for reigning Formula Regional European champion Vesti, who set a quicker time than Sargeant’s before the second stoppage, only to have that lap taken away for running too wide at Turn 9.

First-round winner and championship leader Oscar Piastri this time brought up the rear of the Prema trio, the 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup champion and Renault F1 Junior completing a 1-3-4 for the Italian team.

Reigning German Formula 4 title winner Theo Pourchaire made a big step forward from the opening weekend, the Frenchman setting a time good enough for fifth in his ART Grand Prix machine, while the second Trident car of free-practice pacesetter Lirim Zendeli will share the third row with him.

Alex Peroni looked good at the beginning of the session for Campos Racing, and then popped into the top three again in the closing stages, but he fell to seventh. Briton Olli Caldwell made it three Trident cars in the top eight.

Last weekend’s polesitter Sebastian Fernandez was fastest on the opening runs for ART, and was trying to sneak in an extra flier before the mid-session lull when he lost it at the Turn 7 left-hander and spun into the gravel, coming to rest up against the barrier to cause the first red flag. 

The Spanish-Venezuelan plummeted to ninth as others improved, and will share the fifth row with last weekend’s reversed-grid race winner, Red Bull junior Liam Lawson (MP Motorsport).

Session results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 2 Denmark Frederik Vesti
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'20.378
2 11 Germany David Beckmann
Italy Trident 1'20.501 0.123
3 3 United States Logan Sargeant
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'20.570 0.192
4 1 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'20.590 0.212
5 7 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 1'20.654 0.276
6 10 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Italy Trident 1'20.709 0.331
7 29 Australia Alexander Peroni
Spain Campos Racing 1'20.734 0.356
8 12 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Trident 1'20.767 0.389
9 9 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
France ART Grand Prix 1'20.816 0.438
10 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'20.853 0.475
11 17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'20.871 0.493
12 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 1'20.935 0.557
13 4 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'20.960 0.582
14 22 Italy Matteo Nannini
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'21.026 0.648
15 19 Austria Lukas Dunner
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'21.115 0.737
16 15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Germany HWA AG 1'21.122 0.744
17 18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'21.156 0.778
18 23 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'21.169 0.791
19 6 Norway Dennis Hauger
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'21.224 0.846
20 31 Germany Sophia Flörsch
Spain Campos Racing 1'21.228 0.850
21 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Germany HWA AG 1'21.269 0.891
22 25 Germany David Schumacher
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'21.292 0.914
23 16 Australia Jack Doohan
Germany HWA AG 1'21.344 0.966
24 24 Brazil Igor Fraga
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'21.415 1.037
25 26 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
United Kingdom Carlin 1'21.436 1.058
26 20 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'21.527 1.149
27 27 United Kingdom Enaam Ahmed
United Kingdom Carlin 1'21.544 1.166
28 28 United States Cameron Das
United Kingdom Carlin 1'21.547 1.169
29 21 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'21.606 1.228
30 30 Italy Alessio Deledda
Spain Campos Racing 1'22.226 1.848
View full results
Next article
Red Bull Ring F3: Red Bull junior Lawson scores first win

Previous article

Red Bull Ring F3: Red Bull junior Lawson scores first win

Trending Today

Williams explains Toto Wolff’s shareholding in F1 team
Formula 1 / Formula 1
35m

Williams explains Toto Wolff’s shareholding in F1 team

Racing Point has "no space" for Vettel for 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1
28m

Racing Point has "no space" for Vettel for 2021

Horner gives "definite no" to Vettel return to Red Bull
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Horner gives "definite no" to Vettel return to Red Bull

Gallery: F1 teams that became defunct in the last 25 years
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Gallery: F1 teams that became defunct in the last 25 years

Second race "massive opportunity" to test Ferrari upgrades
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Second race "massive opportunity" to test Ferrari upgrades

Ferrari set to bring engine, gearbox updates to Austria
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ferrari set to bring engine, gearbox updates to Austria

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Audi could extend DTM stay with GT3 formula
DTM / DTM
1h

Audi could extend DTM stay with GT3 formula

Latest news

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti grabs pole after Sargeant issues
FIA F3 / FIA F3
41m

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti grabs pole after Sargeant issues

Red Bull Ring F3: Red Bull junior Lawson scores first win
FIA F3 / FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Red Bull junior Lawson scores first win

Red Bull Ring F3: Piastri wins after first-corner drama
FIA F3 / FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Piastri wins after first-corner drama

Red Bull Ring F3: ART's Fernandez grabs last-gasp pole
FIA F3 / FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: ART's Fernandez grabs last-gasp pole

Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Spielberg II
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

2
Formula 1

Williams explains Toto Wolff’s shareholding in F1 team

35m
3
Formula 1

Webber: "Empty" Vettel shows Ferrari relationship is over

4
Formula 1

Horner gives "definite no" to Vettel return to Red Bull

3h
5
Formula 1

Racing Point has "no space" for Vettel for 2021

28m

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Latest news

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti grabs pole after Sargeant issues
FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti grabs pole after Sargeant issues

Red Bull Ring F3: Red Bull junior Lawson scores first win
FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Red Bull junior Lawson scores first win

Red Bull Ring F3: Piastri wins after first-corner drama
FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Piastri wins after first-corner drama

Red Bull Ring F3: ART's Fernandez grabs last-gasp pole
FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: ART's Fernandez grabs last-gasp pole

Red Bull Ring F3: Beckmann tops first practice of 2020
FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Beckmann tops first practice of 2020

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.