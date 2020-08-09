Top events
Previous
FIA F3 / Silverstone II / Race report

Silverstone F3: Viscaal wins after last-lap Zendeli pass

shares
comments
By:
, Journalist
Aug 9, 2020, 8:55 AM

Bent Viscaal overcame Lirim Zendeli in a thrilling final lap duel to earn his maiden FIA Formula 3 race win in the second reverse-grid race at Silverstone.

A slow start for reverse-grid polesitter Ben Barnicoat handed 2018 German Formula 4 champion Zendeli the race lead on the opening lap, with MP Motorsport’s Viscaal following in second place.  

The safety car was immediately required on the opening lap to recover the stricken cars of Calan Williams (Jenzer) and Viscaal’s teammate Lukas Dunner.

There was also a further incident involving Alex Peroni (Campos), Alexander Smolyar (ART Grand Prix) and David Schumacher (Charouz Racing System), with the latter retiring from the race.  

Trident’s Zendeli maintained his advantage as the race restarted and it quickly became a two-way fight for the lead with Viscaal remaining close on Zendeli’s tail. 

Viscaal waited until the 20th and final lap to make his move as he dived down the inside of Zendeli at Copse corner to claim the race lead.  

Zendeli retaliated by overtaking Viscaal around the outside of Stowe, only for Viscaal to swoop back around the outside of Zendeli on the exit of Vale.  

Viscaal, who was denied a maiden win in the reverse-grid race at the Hungaroring following two five-second penalties, edged Zendeli by just over a tenth of a second for his first FIA F3 win and MP’s first since the 2019 Macau Grand Prix.  

Single-seater returnee Barnicoat was unable to achieve a dream podium for Carlin, after he retired with a technical issue, having valiantly defended his third position for half of the race.  

The final place on the podium instead went the way of Sauber junior Theo Pourchaire, as Liam Lawson ran wide at the penultimate corner and dropped out of podium contention and into fifth place.  

Lawson’s final lap off-track excursion promoted Zendeli’s teammate David Beckmann into fourth place, Beckmann beat Lawson to the chequered flag by just 0.019 seconds.  

Championship leader Logan Sargeant, who earned his maiden FIA F3 victory and the points lead on Saturday, found himself just outside the top 10 in the early stages after a failed move on his Prema teammate Frederik Vesti.  

After recovering to 11th place, he moved across on fellow American driver Cameron Das (Carlin) whilst defending at Copse and the duo collided, giving Sargeant terminal damage.  

Sargeant’s title rival and Prema teammate Oscar Piastri, who has struggled with mechanical woes all weekend, recovered from a minor final corner collision with Lawson to take sixth place behind the New Zealander.  

HWA’s Jake Hughes edged Formula Regional European champion Vesti for seventh place with Carlin’s Clement Novalak in ninth place. 

Hughes’ teammate and Ferrari junior Enzo Fittipaldi earned his first point in FIA F3 in 10th place.  

Piastri’s sixth-place finish leaves him just one point adrift of Sargeant in the drivers’ championship.  

Silverstone F3 - Sprint race results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Netherlands MP Motorsport 40'32.362
2 10 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Italy Trident 40'32.551 0.189
3 7 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 40'40.757 8.395
4 11 Germany David Beckmann
Italy Trident 40'41.191 8.829
5 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 40'41.210 8.848
6 1 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 40'41.588 9.226
7 15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Germany HWA AG 40'43.104 10.742
8 2 Denmark Frederik Vesti
Italy Prema Powerteam 40'43.328 10.966
9 26 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
United Kingdom Carlin 40'43.863 11.501
10 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Germany HWA AG 40'53.708 21.346
11 24 Brazil Igor Fraga
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 40'55.195 22.833
12 28 United States Cameron Das
United Kingdom Carlin 40'56.260 23.898
13 4 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell
United Kingdom HitechGP 40'56.299 23.937
14 9 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
France ART Grand Prix 40'56.405 24.043
15 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 40'57.280 24.918
16 23 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 40'57.803 25.441
17 22 Italy Matteo Nannini
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 40'58.369 26.007
18 17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 40'58.724 26.362
19 31 Germany Sophia Flörsch
Spain Campos Racing 40'59.080 26.718
20 6 Norway Dennis Hauger
United Kingdom HitechGP 40'59.538 27.176
21 16 Australia Jack Doohan
Germany HWA AG 41'00.153 27.791
22 12 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Trident 41'00.364 28.002
23 21 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 41'00.494 28.132
24 29 Australia Alexander Peroni
Spain Campos Racing 41'32.977 1'00.615
27 United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United Kingdom Carlin 10 laps
3 United States Logan Sargeant
Italy Prema Powerteam 10 laps
30 Italy Alessio Deledda
Spain Campos Racing 18 laps
25 Germany David Schumacher
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 19 laps
19 Austria Lukas Dunner
Netherlands MP Motorsport 20 laps
20 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 20 laps
About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Silverstone II
Drivers Bent Viscaal
Author Josh Suttill

