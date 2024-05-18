What's behind the penalty confusion after Imola's chaotic F3 sprint?

The opening F3 race of the Imola weekend was a chaotic affair that saw four safety car interventions and a virtual safety car period across the 18-lap duration.

For the culprits behind the various disruptions, penalties were naturally forthcoming, but the various sanctions and investigations surrounding the top three veered into the bizarre.

Starting with the Red Bull-backed pairing who flanked Leon on the podium, just prior to the last-lap VSC to cover the field as they passed Luke Browning’s stricken Hitech-run car, both Campos Racing driver Goethe and MP Motorsport’s Tramnitz were revealed to be under investigation for a “safety car infringement”.

Given the breadth of the regulations, this could cover a multitude of sins, but it was later deemed that the pair had exceeded the safety car delta time.

But as both pointed out, this is peculiar as they were in the train following the safety car already and, as such, their speed was limited by both the Mercedes track vehicle and race leader Leon.

Asked about the five-second penalty by Motorsport.com, Goethe, who took the chequered flag first and dropped back to second as a result, said: “This was on the last safety car, not the virtual safety car.

Oliver Goethe, Campos Racing Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

“Once I had caught Noel and the safety car, I was following them and the safety car was driving quicker than the delta and I was just following because once you’re with them, you should stay within 10 car lengths.

“That’s what I did but I was, of course, a little bit below the delta because they were quicker in front.

“I don’t believe it is completely fair. I believe they’re investigating it now. We’ll see what happens but of course, I want the win really badly.”

Unaware of his penalty but remaining in third by virtue of a near-seven-second margin back to fourth-placed Dino Beganovic, Tramnitz added: “Honestly, I’m hearing for the first time so I didn’t even know that I got a penalty. That’s good to know.

“But I would just assume probably the same as Ollie. As soon as I caught that safety car queue at the last restart, the rule is to follow the safety car and stay within 10 car lengths, so that is just what I did.

“I think it will be investigated again but then we will see.”

Noel Leon, Van Amersfoort Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Leon weaving investigation

Leon has been summoned to face the stewards at 12:45 local time for failing to follow the race director's instructions with regard to weaving on a safety car restart.

The rules on weaving at Imola read: “To reduce the risk of an incident at the restart, weaving is not permitted from the entrance of Turn 17 until the driver passes the line.”

It builds upon the regulations which state: “In order to avoid the likelihood of accidents before the safety car returns to the pits, from the point at which the lights on the car are turned out drivers must proceed at a pace which involves no erratic acceleration or braking nor any manoeuvre which is likely to endanger other drivers or impede the restart.”

Analysis of the incident shows that all drivers continued weaving after the safety car lights went out but aside from Leon, the rest of the field stopped the motion after Turn 16, while the Van Amersfoort Racing driver continued.

Oddly, much like Tramnitz, Leon was none the wiser as to the investigation facing him when asked for his thoughts by Motorsport.com.

“To be honest, I didn’t know I was under investigation,” he said.

“I don’t know what I did wrong. Weaving but I don’t know. I was weaving until Turn 17 and that is good, it says that. I don’t know. I need to see with my team.”