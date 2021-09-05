Tickets Subscribe
F3 drivers "really surprised" by Zandvoort passing opportunities
FIA F3 / Zandvoort Race report

Zandvoort F3: Hauger takes fourth season win to boost points lead

By:

Dennis Hauger took his fourth FIA Formula 3 win of the year in Zandvoort, leading from lights to flag to boost his championship lead with just one round remaining. 

The Prema Racing ace extended his championship lead by 31 points after taking pole position, victory and the two bonus points for fastest lap, having comfortably led the whole race. 

David Schumacher had looked sure to finish second for Trident, but an incident with MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins on lap 22 ended his race, and left the Frenchman with a 10-second penalty, dropping him out of the podium places. 

The incident left Clement Novalak (Trident) in second, with Alexander Smolyar completing the podium for ART Grand Prix, having started eighth. 

Championship contender Jack Doohan finished in fourth for Trident, having made up the two places he lost on the first lap, with Caio Collet in fifth for MP Motorsport. 

Hauger now heads into the last round in Sochi with 193 points - a 43-point lead from second-placed Doohan – with Novalak in third with 122 points. 

The Prema polesitter kept his lead from the start after a great getaway, with the top three also remaining as they were into the first turn. 

Doohan lost one position to Novalak off the line before dropping another to Smolyar at Turn 3 after running wide, moving him down from P4 to P6. 

Collet passed Charouz’s Logan Sargeant for eighth on lap two, while there was contact between Jak Crawford of Hitech and Doohan after the American caught the Australian’s rear-left tyre in Turn 3, almost causing a spin. 

Collet had a lot of momentum into lap four and was on the back of Crawford, but was unable to pass him, while his teammate Martins was in a similar situation with Schumacher coming out of the start-finish straight the following lap. 

By lap seven, Hauger had built up over 1.3s to Schumacher, which he increased to 2.5s by the halfway point, when Collet finally passed Crawford into seventh. 

Martins continued to apply pressure to Schumacher into the second half of the race, while Sargeant passed compatriot Crawford for eighth on lap 18. 

The yellow flag was waved in sector one on lap 19 after ART’s Juan Manuel Correa locked up at Turn 1, causing a huge flat spot on his front-right and forcing Matteo Nannini (HWA Racelab) into the gravel. Correa received a 10-second penalty for causing the incident. 

With just four laps to go, Hauger held a 4.5s lead ahead of Schumacher, who ran just half-a-second in front of Martins. 

The virtual safety car was introduced on lap 22 after Martins and Schumacher collided, with Martins nudging the Trident driver into the wall in Turn 3 while trying to move up the inside into the banking.  

The incident ended Schumacher’s race, dropped the Frenchman down to third and allowed Novalak to move into second, with Martins receiving a 10-second penalty for causing the collision. 

With just a couple of sectors of the final lap remaining, the green flag was waved, leaving Hauger to cruise home in first. 

MP Motorsport’s Tijmen van der Helm was knocked out of his home race on the final lap after contact with Correa left him in the barriers at Turn 10. 

Zandvoort F3 - Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 1 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam -
2 5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
Italy Trident 5.300 5.300
3 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 6.900 6.900
4 4 Australia Jack Doohan
Italy Trident 7.100 7.100
5 18 Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport 8.700 8.700
6 29 United States Logan Sargeant
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 12.000 12.000
7 10 Jak Crawford
United Kingdom HitechGP 13.000 13.000
8 7 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 14.000 14.000
9 2 Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam 14.600 14.600
10 17 France Victor Martins
Netherlands MP Motorsport 15.800 15.800
11 11 Ayumu Iwasa
United Kingdom HitechGP 21.700 21.700
12 22 Amaury Cordeel
Spain Campos Racing 22.800 22.800
13 12 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
United Kingdom HitechGP 27.200 27.200
14 3 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Prema Powerteam 27.300 27.300
15 25 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
United Kingdom Carlin 28.300 28.300
16 23 Ido Cohen
United Kingdom Carlin 29.800 29.800
17 21 Italy Lorenzo Colombo
Spain Campos Racing 30.400 30.400
18 26 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 36.900 36.900
19 28 Filip Ugran
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 39.700 39.700
20 27 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 39.800 39.800
21 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 48.300 48.300
22 24 United States Kaylen Frederick
United Kingdom Carlin 48.500 48.500
23 30 Hunter Yeany
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 49.000 49.000
24 31 Zdenek Chovanec
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 50.600 50.600
25 20 László Tóth
Spain Campos Racing 52.700 52.700
26 16 Rafael Villagómez
Germany HWA AG 53.000 53.000
27 15 Oliver Rasmussen
Germany HWA AG 58.000 58.000
28 14 Italy Matteo Nannini
Germany HWA AG 1'25.800 1'25.800
19 Tijmen van
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1 lap
6 Germany David Schumacher
Italy Trident 3 laps
