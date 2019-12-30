Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Sauber-backed F4 champion gets ART F3 seat

shares
comments
Sauber-backed F4 champion gets ART F3 seat
By:
Dec 30, 2019, 9:29 AM

Formula 4 champion Theo Pourchaire will join FIA Formula 3 powerhouse ART Grand Prix in 2020, it has been announced.

The 16-year-old Frenchman, who is part of the Sauber Junior Team driver development programme, edged Red Bull protege Dennis Hauger in a closely-fought title battle in German F4.

He had previously been a standout on the local and international karting scene, and dominated French F4's Junior class in 2018 during the series' first season under FIA F4 regulations.

Pourchaire completed a day with Carlin and two days with ART during F3 post-season testing in Valencia, and ended it with the seventh-fastest time.

"This is a new challenge for me and I’m grateful to ART Grand Prix for giving me the opportunity to race in Formula 3," Pourchaire said.

"Coming from German F4, this is a big step up, but after the tests in Valencia I feel ready to take it. We had all the possible conditions, dry, drying or wet and I felt good in all of them.

“ART Grand Prix gave me some leads to work on and I know where I can improve. I know I have a good margin of progression and that’s why my main aim will be to be better and better week in week out and to be ready to fight with the front runners by the final stages of the championship.

"I still have a lot to learn, but with a team such as ART Grand Prix, I think I can make it. I’m young and I want to take the time to do things right."

Pourchaire is the second signing unveiled by ART for 2020, as the team confirmed SMP Racing-backed Formula Renault Eurocup frontrunner Alexander Smolyar as part of its roster last week.

After years of sustained dominance in F3's predecessor GP3, ART finished only third in the teams' standings in the new-look F1 support series this year, getting its sole race win courtesy of Renault junior Christian Lundgaard.

Next article
Prema names first signing for F3 title defence

Previous article

Prema names first signing for F3 title defence
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Teams ART Grand Prix
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Trending

1
Super Formula

Why Super Formula's loss will be IndyCar's gain

2
Formula 1

Honda hitting targets key to building Red Bull trust

37m
3
World Superbike

BMW MotoGP entry 'wouldn't be worth the effort'

4
Supercars

Ross Palmer to push Procar development

5
Supercars

Australian legend Peter Brock loses his life

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Latest news

Sauber-backed F4 champion gets ART F3 seat
F3

Sauber-backed F4 champion gets ART F3 seat

Prema names first signing for F3 title defence
F3

Prema names first signing for F3 title defence

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019
F2

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019

Peroni to auction helmet that saved him in horror crash
F3

Peroni to auction helmet that saved him in horror crash

Sargeant quickest on final day of post-season F3 test
F3

Sargeant quickest on final day of post-season F3 test

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.