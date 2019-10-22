Sargeant quickest on final day of post-season F3 test
American driver Logan Sargeant topped both sessions of the final day of FIA Formula 3 post-season testing at Valencia for 2019 teams’ champions Prema Racing.
Both sessions were hit by rain, and Sargeant’s best lap of the day - set in the morning - was far adrift of the 1m21s delivered on the second day of the test on Monday.
Sargeant’s lap times denied ART Grand Prix’s Renault Formula 1 junior Christian Lundgaard a clean sweep as he had been fastest on Sunday and Monday.
Lundgaard set the second-quickest time of the day, ahead of HWA’s Jake Hughes and Lundgaard’s ex-ART teammate Max Fewtrell, now at Hitech Grand Prix for the test.
Trident’s Devlin DeFrancesco and Prema’s Enaam Ahmed completed the top six from the morning session, ahead of Hitech's Dennis Hauger.
Dan Ticktum was eighth-fastest for Carlin ahead of Formula Regional European champion Frederik Vesti in the third Prema Racing car and MP Motorsport's Bent Viscaal.
Sargeant’s afternoon lap would have put him seventh overall, and put him ahead of Vesti, Viscaal, Fewtrell and Hughes.
Sophia Floersch joined the test for the third day with HWA, the outing marking her first experience of the new FIA F3 car. She set the 20th quickest time in the morning and 27th in the afternoon.
HWA has a TBA entry for Macau, but it has not yet confirmed who that driver will be. Floersch had crashed heavily at Macau last year, but has confirmed she wants to race there in the future.
Morning results:
|Pos.
|#
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|1
|27
|Logan Sargeant
|Prema Racing
|1'33.705
|2
|3
|Christian Lundgaard
|ART Grand Prix
|1'34.130
|0.425
|3
|11
|Jake Hughes
|HWA Racelab
|1'34.322
|0.617
|4
|22
|Max Fewtrell
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1'34.415
|0.710
|5
|17
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Trident
|1'34.578
|0.873
|6
|23
|Enaam Ahmed
|Campos Racing
|1'34.584
|0.879
|7
|21
|Dennis Hauger
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1'34.672
|0.967
|8
|29
|Dan Ticktum
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1'34.715
|1.010
|9
|28
|Frederik Vesti
|Prema Racing
|1'34.719
|1.014
|10
|4
|Bent Viscaal
|MP Motorsport
|1'34.861
|1.156
|11
|5
|Richard Verschoor
|MP Motorsport
|1'34.874
|1.169
|12
|26
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Prema Racing
|1'34.875
|1.170
|13
|20
|Jack Doohan
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1'34.889
|1.184
|14
|9
|Igor Fraga
|Sauber Junior Team/Charouz
|1'34.899
|1.194
|15
|18
|Olli Caldwell
|Trident
|1'34.940
|1.235
|16
|31
|Clement Novalak
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1'34.983
|1.278
|17
|12
|Simo Laaksonen
|HWA Racelab
|1'35.016
|1.311
|18
|19
|Lirim Zendeli
|Trident
|1'35.025
|1.320
|19
|2
|Ferdinand Habsburg
|ART Grand Prix
|1'35.084
|1.379
|20
|10
|Sophia Floersch
|HWA Racelab
|1'35.127
|1.422
|21
|30
|Billy Monger
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1'35.304
|1.599
|22
|1
|Theo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|1'35.342
|1.637
|23
|16
|Calan Williams
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1'35.395
|1.690
|24
|6
|Lukas Dunner
|MP Motorsport
|1'35.537
|1.832
|25
|25
|David Vidales
|Campos Racing
|1'35.666
|1.961
|26
|14
|Andreas Estner
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1'35.806
|2.101
|27
|8
|Joao Vieira
|Sauber Junior Team/Charouz
|1'35.809
|2.104
|28
|7
|David Schumacher
|Sauber Junior Team/Charouz
|1'35.825
|2.120
|29
|15
|Charles Leong
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1'35.831
|2.126
|30
|24
|Alessio Deledda
|Campos Racing
|1'36.285
|2.580
Afternoon results:
|Pos.
|#
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|1
|27
|Logan Sargeant
|Prema Racing
|1'34.645
|2
|28
|Frederik Vesti
|Prema Racing
|1'34.977
|0.332
|3
|4
|Bent Viscaal
|MP Motorsport
|1'34.981
|0.336
|4
|22
|Max Fewtrell
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1'34.995
|0.350
|5
|11
|Jake Hughes
|HWA Racelab
|1'35.074
|0.429
|6
|29
|Dan Ticktum
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1'35.196
|0.551
|7
|1
|Theo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|1'35.299
|0.654
|8
|20
|Jack Doohan
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1'35.326
|0.681
|9
|3
|Christian Lundgaard
|ART Grand Prix
|1'35.363
|0.718
|10
|21
|Dennis Hauger
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1'35.528
|0.883
|11
|26
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Prema Racing
|1'35.555
|0.910
|12
|12
|Simo Laaksonen
|HWA Racelab
|1'35.583
|0.938
|13
|9
|Igor Fraga
|Sauber Junior Team/Charouz
|1'35.614
|0.969
|14
|19
|Lirim Zendeli
|Trident
|1'35.621
|0.976
|15
|2
|Ferdinand Habsburg
|ART Grand Prix
|1'35.625
|0.980
|16
|7
|David Schumacher
|Sauber Junior Team/Charouz
|1'35.651
|1.006
|17
|5
|Richard Verschoor
|MP Motorsport
|1'35.709
|1.064
|18
|31
|Clement Novalak
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1'35.750
|1.105
|19
|23
|Roberto Merhi
|Campos Racing
|1'35.773
|1.128
|20
|17
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Trident
|1'35.803
|1.158
|21
|14
|Andreas Estner
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1'35.880
|1.235
|22
|16
|Calan Williams
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1'35.903
|1.258
|23
|8
|Joao Vieira
|Sauber Junior Team/Charouz
|1'36.032
|1.387
|24
|15
|Charles Leong
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1'36.153
|1.508
|25
|6
|Lukas Dunner
|MP Motorsport
|1'36.180
|1.535
|26
|30
|Billy Monger
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1'36.282
|1.637
|27
|10
|Sophia Floersch
|HWA Racelab
|1'36.285
|1.640
|28
|18
|Olli Caldwell
|Trident
|1'36.464
|1.819
|29
|25
|David Vidales
|Campos Racing
|1'36.792
|2.147
|30
|24
|Alessio Deledda
|Campos Racing
|1'37.861
|3.216
