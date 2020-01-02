Formula Regional champion Vesti gets Prema F3 seat

Danish driver Vesti scored 13 wins and 10 pole positions on his way to this year’s FRegional title with the Prema team, and joined the Italian squad for the Macau Grand Prix in place of the injured Jehan Daruvala, finishing 10th.

He joins 2019 Carlin driver Logan Sargeant in Prema’s 2020 FIA F3 line-up, both drivers having joined the team for the post-season test at Valencia late last year.

“As drivers we are all dreaming of signing with Prema,” said Vesti. “I love the team and the team environment and the effort that is put into every single little detail.

“I feel so welcomed and so ready to pay back the team in 2020 for making my Formula Regional Championship happen."

Prema dominated FIA F3 last year wrapping up the teams’ championship with four races to spare, with its three drivers - headed by SMP Racing-backed Robert Shwartzman - locking out the top three spots in the championship.

Team principal Rene Rosin commented: “We are looking forward to seeing Frederik race in the 2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship.

“We are coming from a dominant season in the series, and we know it won't be easy to do it all again next year. That said, Frederik had an equally outstanding season in Formula Regional and we were impressed by his performances at Valencia and Macau.

“We are definitely excited to have him on board again. He is very talented and hard-working so I'm sure he will quickly become a key asset for the team.”

2020 FIA F3 grid so far: