Formula E
2027 Formula E grid: Every team's livery revealed
Check out how each car on the 2027 Formula E grid will look like
Rachit Thukral
Published: Nov 16, 2026, 1:35 PM
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Stoffel Vandoorne, Jaguar TCS Racing
Photo by: Dom Gibbons / LAT Images via Getty Images
Andretti
Felipe Drugovich, Andretti Formula E
Photo by: Jed Leicester / LAT Images via Getty Images
After changing its livery mid-season in 2025-26, Andretti has unveiled another new colour scheme for 2027. The American squad will sport chrome and black on its new Nissan-powered car at the start of the Gen4 era.
Jake Dennis and Felipe Drugovich will race for Andretti again as part of an unchanged line-up.
Citroen
Nick Cassidy, Citroen Racing
Photo by: Dom Gibbons / LAT Images via Getty Images
Citroen has retained its blue-white-and-red identity as it enters its second season in Formula E. While it released a distinctive interim livery in April, the final design showcased ahead of the Jarama test puts the focus back on the company's corporate colours.
The driver line-up at the Stellantis brand also remains unchanged, with Jean-Eric Vergne and Nick Cassidy remaining team-mates in 2027.
Cupra Kiro
Josep Maria Marti, Cupra Kiro
Photo by: Jed Leicester / LAT Images via Getty Images
Cupra Kiro has retained its signature fluorescent yellow and copper colours, complemented by a touch of black as part of an evolved livery.
Pepe Marti will continue to race for the Porsche customer, while Jake Hughes returns to Formula E after a year on the sidelines to replace Dan Ticktum.
Fortescue Zero
Dan Ticktum, Fortescue Zero Racing
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
After taking over the erstwhile DS Penske team, Fortescue Zero will enter Formula E as a team with an electric green and black livery.
Dan Ticktum will lead the Australian team's driver line-up, but the identity of his team-mate remains a question amid original signing Taylor Barnard's attempt to extricate himself from his contract. Fortescue Zero has drafted in Paul Araon as Barnard's replacement for the Jarama test.
Fusion
Ayhancan Guven, Fusion Racing Team
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
What was set to be the second factory Porsche team will now run independently by the Fusion Group. The squad helmed by former Penske technical director Phil Charles has been sporting a dark blue and yellow tones in testing.
The team's line-up has not been officially confirmed, but Ayhancan Guven and Taylor Barnard are on driving duty in Jarama.
Jaguar
Antonio Felix Da Costa, Jaguar TCS Eacing
Photo by: Jed Leicester / LAT Images via Getty Images
Jaguar has ditched its familiar black-white-and-gold design for the start of the Gen4 era. The British manufacturer has adopted blue as the base colour for its new livery, bringing the car closer to its new road-car range.
In terms of the driver line-up, Antonio Felix da Costa stays on for another season, while Stoffel Vandoorne has joined the team to replace Mitch Evans.
Lola-Yamaha
Robert Shwartzman, Lola Formula E Team
Photo by: Dom Gibbons / LAT Images via Getty Images
Now running without Abt as its factory partner, the Lola-Yamaha alliance is sticking with its familiar sapphire blue colour scheme, complete with yellow accents throughout the car.
With Lucas di Grassi hanging up his helmet and Zane Maloney joining Nissan, Lola will have two new drivers next year in the form of Robert Shwartzman and Enzo Fittipaldi.
Mahindra
Nyck De Vries, Mahindra Racing
Photo by: Jed Leicester / LAT Images via Getty Images
Mahindra has retained its familiar corporate colours for the Gen4 era but has significantly revamped the design to give the car a fresh look.
Both Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara will continue to race for the Indian manufacturer after a strong finish to the 2025-26 season.
Nissan
Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team
Photo by: Jed Leicester / LAT Images via Getty Images
Nissan is running a temporary all-black livery at Jarama before it unveils the final design at the NISMO Festival in Japan in early December.
The Japanese manufacturer has tweaked its line-up, with Zane Maloney brought in to partner Oliver Rowland.
Opel
Mitch Evans, Opel GSE Formula E Team
Photo by: Dom Gibbons / LAT Images via Getty Images
Opel is entering Formula E with a bold yellow paint scheme, as it effectively replaces DS as Stellantis' second team in Formula E.
After building its operations from scratch, Opel has roped in former Jaguar star Mitch Evans, while Theo Pourchaire will complete the driver line-up.
Envision
Maximilian Gunther, Envision Racing
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Envision may have a new title sponsor, but it will continue to run its striking green livery next season. However, blue has been replaced by black as the team's secondary colour.
Maximilian Guenther joins from DS Penske to partner former Williams junior Zak O'Sullivan, who will make his Formula E debut after racing in Japan for the last two seasons.
Porsche
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche Formula E Team
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Porsche is keeping its Formula E livery under wraps for now. The German manufacturer appeared at Jarama in the same camo livery it has run during private Gen4 testing.
On the drivers' front, Pascal Wehrlein and Nico Mueller will reprise their partnership after a successful 2025-26 campaign as team-mates.
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