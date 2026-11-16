Formula E

2027 Formula E grid: Every team's livery revealed

Check out how each car on the 2027 Formula E grid will look like

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 16, 2026, 1:35 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Stoffel Vandoorne, Jaguar TCS Racing

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / LAT Images via Getty Images

Andretti

Felipe Drugovich, Andretti Formula E

Photo by: Jed Leicester / LAT Images via Getty Images

After changing its livery mid-season in 2025-26, Andretti has unveiled another new colour scheme for 2027. The American squad will sport chrome and black on its new Nissan-powered car at the start of the Gen4 era.

Jake Dennis and Felipe Drugovich will race for Andretti again as part of an unchanged line-up.

Citroen

Nick Cassidy, Citroen Racing

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / LAT Images via Getty Images

Citroen has retained its blue-white-and-red identity as it enters its second season in Formula E. While it released a distinctive interim livery in April, the final design showcased ahead of the Jarama test puts the focus back on the company's corporate colours.

The driver line-up at the Stellantis brand also remains unchanged, with Jean-Eric Vergne and Nick Cassidy remaining team-mates in 2027.

Cupra Kiro

Josep Maria Marti, Cupra Kiro

Photo by: Jed Leicester / LAT Images via Getty Images

Cupra Kiro has retained its signature fluorescent yellow and copper colours, complemented by a touch of black as part of an evolved livery.

Pepe Marti will continue to race for the Porsche customer, while Jake Hughes returns to Formula E after a year on the sidelines to replace Dan Ticktum.

Fortescue Zero

Dan Ticktum, Fortescue Zero Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

After taking over the erstwhile DS Penske team, Fortescue Zero will enter Formula E as a team with an electric green and black livery.

Dan Ticktum will lead the Australian team's driver line-up, but the identity of his team-mate remains a question amid original signing Taylor Barnard's attempt to extricate himself from his contract. Fortescue Zero has drafted in Paul Araon as Barnard's replacement for the Jarama test.

Fusion

Ayhancan Guven, Fusion Racing Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

What was set to be the second factory Porsche team will now run independently by the Fusion Group. The squad helmed by former Penske technical director Phil Charles has been sporting a dark blue and yellow tones in testing.

The team's line-up has not been officially confirmed, but Ayhancan Guven and Taylor Barnard are on driving duty in Jarama.

Jaguar

Antonio Felix Da Costa, Jaguar TCS Eacing

Photo by: Jed Leicester / LAT Images via Getty Images

Jaguar has ditched its familiar black-white-and-gold design for the start of the Gen4 era. The British manufacturer has adopted blue as the base colour for its new livery, bringing the car closer to its new road-car range.

In terms of the driver line-up, Antonio Felix da Costa stays on for another season, while Stoffel Vandoorne has joined the team to replace Mitch Evans.

Lola-Yamaha

Robert Shwartzman, Lola Formula E Team

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / LAT Images via Getty Images

Now running without Abt as its factory partner, the Lola-Yamaha alliance is sticking with its familiar sapphire blue colour scheme, complete with yellow accents throughout the car.

With Lucas di Grassi hanging up his helmet and Zane Maloney joining Nissan, Lola will have two new drivers next year in the form of Robert Shwartzman and Enzo Fittipaldi.

Mahindra

Nyck De Vries, Mahindra Racing

Photo by: Jed Leicester / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mahindra has retained its familiar corporate colours for the Gen4 era but has significantly revamped the design to give the car a fresh look.

Both Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara will continue to race for the Indian manufacturer after a strong finish to the 2025-26 season.

Nissan

Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team

Photo by: Jed Leicester / LAT Images via Getty Images

Nissan is running a temporary all-black livery at Jarama before it unveils the final design at the NISMO Festival in Japan in early December.

The Japanese manufacturer has tweaked its line-up, with Zane Maloney brought in to partner Oliver Rowland.

Opel

Mitch Evans, Opel GSE Formula E Team

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / LAT Images via Getty Images

Opel is entering Formula E with a bold yellow paint scheme, as it effectively replaces DS as Stellantis' second team in Formula E.

After building its operations from scratch, Opel has roped in former Jaguar star Mitch Evans, while Theo Pourchaire will complete the driver line-up.

Envision

Maximilian Gunther, Envision Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Envision may have a new title sponsor, but it will continue to run its striking green livery next season. However, blue has been replaced by black as the team's secondary colour.

Maximilian Guenther joins from DS Penske to partner former Williams junior Zak O'Sullivan, who will make his Formula E debut after racing in Japan for the last two seasons.

Porsche

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche Formula E Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Porsche is keeping its Formula E livery under wraps for now. The German manufacturer appeared at Jarama in the same camo livery it has run during private Gen4 testing.

On the drivers' front, Pascal Wehrlein and Nico Mueller will reprise their partnership after a successful 2025-26 campaign as team-mates.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article 2027 Formula E drivers and teams: The line-up so far

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rachit Thukral





Francesco Bagnaia to miss Portuguese GP; Iker Lecuona to replace him



MotoGP



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



2 h



Francesco Bagnaia to miss Portuguese GP; Iker Lecuona to replace him





Yamaha may not be competitive immediately in MotoGP's 850cc era, says Pramac



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



22 h



Yamaha may not be competitive immediately in MotoGP's 850cc era, says Pramac





You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller



MotoGP



Qatar GP



You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller

Latest news





2027 Formula E grid: Every team's livery revealed



Formula E



FE Formula E 8 min



2027 Formula E grid: Every team's livery revealed





World first McLaren-liveried Etihad aircraft takes to the skies after Norris victory



Sponsored



Sponsored 43 min



World first McLaren-liveried Etihad aircraft takes to the skies after Norris victory





What the WEC can learn from the controversial Monza finish



WEC



WEC WEC



Monza



1 h



What the WEC can learn from the controversial Monza finish





Francesco Bagnaia to miss Portuguese GP; Iker Lecuona to replace him



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Portuguese GP



2 h



Francesco Bagnaia to miss Portuguese GP; Iker Lecuona to replace him

Feature

Discover prime content





Why ‘Mr Formula E’ has called time on his racing career



Formula E



By James Newbold



Why ‘Mr Formula E’ has called time on his racing career





The team orders debacle that made for a controversial Formula E title decider



Formula E



London ePrix II



The team orders debacle that made for a controversial Formula E title decider





The 'incredible stories' that could be told in Formula E's London title decider



Formula E



London ePrix I



The 'incredible stories' that could be told in Formula E's London title decider





Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed



General



By Maciej Hamera



Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe