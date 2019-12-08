Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Sanya E-prix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Autosport Awards: Vergne scoops Moment of the Year

shares
comments
Autosport Awards: Vergne scoops Moment of the Year
By:
Dec 8, 2019, 11:55 PM

Two-time Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne has become the first recipient of the Moment of the Year Award presented by Marelli, a new addition for 2019.

Vergne became the first FE driver to defend his title in 2018/19, overcoming an intense double-header season finale in New York to defeat Mitch Evans and Lucas di Grassi for the crown. 

His latest FE title came after a slow start to the season and a mid-campaign lull, but he rallied to hit a purple patch of form in the championship run-in, with victory in Bern proving crucial in setting up his New York success. The DS Techeetah driver, who began his 2019/20 title defence in Saudi Arabia last month, collected his award from McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. 

Vergne said: "So pleased, I remember my first time at the Autosport Awards and realising how big the motorsport community is. To win the championship twice was a good achievement. I got my love back for motorsport, winning races - sometimes losing - but it's been great and I hope it's just the beginning."

Read Also:

He defeated Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc, emerging Suzuki MotoGP rider Alex Rins, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. 

Leclerc was nominated for his victory in Ferrari's home grand prix at Monza, while he also featured in Verstappen's highlight - when he overtook the Ferrari driver in a last-gasp move at the Red Bull Ring. Rins was nominated for a similar reason, his late move on MotoGP champion at Silverstone in the British Grand Prix.

The 2019 Autosport Awards will be broadcast on Sky Sports F1 at 9pm on Monday December 9.

Next article
Formula E receives FIA world championship status for 2020/21

Previous article

Formula E receives FIA world championship status for 2020/21
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Jean-Eric Vergne
Author Tom Errington

Race hub

Santiago E-prix

Santiago E-prix

17 Jan - 18 Jan
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Camilleri: Netflix series a game changer for F1

2
WRC

Autosport Awards: Toyota named Rally Car of the Year

3h
3
WEC

WEC reveals new top class name for hypercar future

4
Super GT

Fuji Dream Race: Cassidy wins, DTM challenge fades

5
NASCAR Cup

What the new Cup Series sponsorship model means for NASCAR

Latest videos

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 2 highlights 01:00
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 2 highlights

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 1 highlights 01:00
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 1 highlights

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed 00:55
Formula E

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season 03:52
Formula E

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season

Formula E: Season 6 Preview 01:20
Formula E

Formula E: Season 6 Preview

Latest news

Autosport Awards: Vergne scoops Moment of the Year
FE

Autosport Awards: Vergne scoops Moment of the Year

Formula E receives FIA world championship status for 2020/21
FE

Formula E receives FIA world championship status for 2020/21

Wolff: Formula E is "Super Mario Kart with real drivers"
FE

Wolff: Formula E is "Super Mario Kart with real drivers"

Chile Formula E race set to go ahead despite unrest
FE

Chile Formula E race set to go ahead despite unrest

Podcast: How FE’s dramatic season opener played out
FE

Podcast: How FE’s dramatic season opener played out

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.