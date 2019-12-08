Autosport Awards: Vergne scoops Moment of the Year

Vergne became the first FE driver to defend his title in 2018/19, overcoming an intense double-header season finale in New York to defeat Mitch Evans and Lucas di Grassi for the crown.

His latest FE title came after a slow start to the season and a mid-campaign lull, but he rallied to hit a purple patch of form in the championship run-in, with victory in Bern proving crucial in setting up his New York success. The DS Techeetah driver, who began his 2019/20 title defence in Saudi Arabia last month, collected his award from McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

Vergne said: "So pleased, I remember my first time at the Autosport Awards and realising how big the motorsport community is. To win the championship twice was a good achievement. I got my love back for motorsport, winning races - sometimes losing - but it's been great and I hope it's just the beginning."

He defeated Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc, emerging Suzuki MotoGP rider Alex Rins, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Leclerc was nominated for his victory in Ferrari's home grand prix at Monza, while he also featured in Verstappen's highlight - when he overtook the Ferrari driver in a last-gasp move at the Red Bull Ring. Rins was nominated for a similar reason, his late move on MotoGP champion at Silverstone in the British Grand Prix.

The 2019 Autosport Awards will be broadcast on Sky Sports F1 at 9pm on Monday December 9.