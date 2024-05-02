All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula E Monaco ePrix

Bird undergoes surgery as Barnard steps in at McLaren for Berlin FE races

Sam Bird will miss the Berlin E-Prix double-header later this month after undergoing surgery on his injured hand, with Taylor Barnard replacing him at the McLaren Formula E team.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Sam Bird, McLaren

Photo by: Andreas Beil

The Briton broke a bone in his left hand following a crash in first practice ahead of last weekend's Monaco E-Prix, having hit the barrier into Sainte Devote.

The injury took place to the same hand which Bird broke during the 2022 London E-Prix and which kept him out of the season finale in Seoul while he underwent surgery and recovery.

After being assessed in Monaco, where it was confirmed Bird had again broken a bone in his left hand, he travelled back to the UK and underwent a successful surgery earlier this week with the team confirming he can "now look forward to a speedy recovery and a return to racing soon".

Team principal Ian James said: "We’re very pleased to report positive progress on Sam’s recovery, with a successful operation on his hand supporting his journey back into the car.

"Taylor did a stellar job in his last-minute call-up in Monaco, as did the team, who provided him with great support and guidance throughout.

"He will now be able to build on that experience, while Sam works on his recovery – with the team’s full support.

"We’re looking forward to having Sam back in the car soon."

Taylor Barnard, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, e-4ORCE 04, Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Taylor Barnard, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, e-4ORCE 04, Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

At the age of 19, Barnard became the youngest starter of a Formula E race when he competed in last Saturday’s Monaco E-Prix, having only been told 20 minutes before the second practice session that he would be replacing Bird.

Having only done one 30-minute session before qualifying, where he finished last in his group but only 1.730s off the leading time, Barnard put in an assured drive to eventually finish 14th out of 20 finishers.

The Briton, who currently competes in Formula 2 this season, admitted that there was not enough time to worry about making his Formula E debut in Monaco, such was the short notice he was given.

Barnard was set to compete in the rookie test following the Berlin E-Prix double-header on 13 May, but will now be unable to do so, with McLaren yet to confirm either of its two drivers.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Mercedes F1 reserve Vesti joins FE Berlin rookie test with Mahindra

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
Mercedes F1 reserve Vesti joins FE Berlin rookie test with Mahindra

Mercedes F1 reserve Vesti joins FE Berlin rookie test with Mahindra

Formula E
Rookie Test
Mercedes F1 reserve Vesti joins FE Berlin rookie test with Mahindra
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2
Barnard: No time to worry about Formula E Monaco debut after such short notice

Barnard: No time to worry about Formula E Monaco debut after such short notice

Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Barnard: No time to worry about Formula E Monaco debut after such short notice
Sam Bird
More from
Sam Bird
Bird to miss Monaco E-Prix due to wrist injury, Barnard to make FE debut

Bird to miss Monaco E-Prix due to wrist injury, Barnard to make FE debut

Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Bird to miss Monaco E-Prix due to wrist injury, Barnard to make FE debut
Bird: Imminent Formula E victories "not expected again" ahead of Tokyo E-Prix

Bird: Imminent Formula E victories "not expected again" ahead of Tokyo E-Prix

Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
Bird: Imminent Formula E victories "not expected again" ahead of Tokyo E-Prix
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18

Prime
Prime
Formula E
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18
McLaren
More from
McLaren
Norris: Miami sprint qualifying tumble down to "pushing too hard"

Norris: Miami sprint qualifying tumble down to "pushing too hard"

Formula 1
Miami GP
Norris: Miami sprint qualifying tumble down to "pushing too hard"
10 of the rarest watches that F1 drivers get to wear

10 of the rarest watches that F1 drivers get to wear

Formula 1
10 of the rarest watches that F1 drivers get to wear
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Latest news

Adrian Newey says he has "no plan" for next F1 challenge

Adrian Newey says he has "no plan" for next F1 challenge

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Adrian Newey says he has "no plan" for next F1 challenge
F1 Miami GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

F1 Miami GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
F1 Miami GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel
F1 Miami GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

F1 Miami GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
F1 Miami GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Supercars star Cam Waters "would love to race NASCAR full-time"

Supercars star Cam Waters "would love to race NASCAR full-time"

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Kansas
Supercars star Cam Waters "would love to race NASCAR full-time"

Prime

Discover prime content
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Misano ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia