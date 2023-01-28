Subscribe
Previous / Van der Linde pleased by Diriyah FE despite "uphill battle" debut Next / Diriyah FE pole leaves Buemi "sad" at how Nissan spell ended
Formula E / Diriyah ePrix II News

Bird's Diriyah FE podium a "reward" for Jaguar team's hard work

Sam Bird says that his return to the podium at the Diriyah E-Prix was an "amazing reward" for Jaguar's work after the Mexico Formula E opener.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
, Technical Editor
Bird's Diriyah FE podium a "reward" for Jaguar team's hard work

The Briton scored his first Formula E podium in over a year after a trying 2021-22 season and had led the majority of the race's first two-thirds, but was powerless to resist Pascal Wehrlein's lap 30 overtake for the lead.

Despite a deficit to the Porsche-powered cars of Wehrlein and Andretti's Jake Dennis in the race, Bird scored a comfortable third-place finish having been on form since arriving in Saudi Arabia.

On the back of the Mexico City E-Prix weekend, which Bird retired from with a driveshaft issue, the London-born racer felt that his Diriyah podium had adequately rewarded the work Jaguar had carried out after the season opener to find performance.

"It's my 100th race today, so to celebrate it with a podium today is really cool," said Bird.

"I'd like to say thank you to everyone at Jaguar, they've put in such a huge amount of work from Mexico, because Mexico was tricky and there were issues. To come here and get a podium is an amazing reward for the team.

"I knew it was there. I knew the pace was there in Mexico but I just wasn't able to execute it.

"I've left last year behind and this is a new journey with the Gen3 car. I've been working hard on myself to get into a better frame of mind for this year, and I think this is proof that I can still do it."

Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Bird applauded the pace of the Porsche cars ahead of him, but was adamant that Jaguar would be combing through its data to ensure it could provide a challenge to the German manufacturer in the second Diriyah race.

He admitted that he was worried about overtaking opportunities during the course of the race, owing to a relative lack of passing in Mexico, but was eager to watch the Diriyah race back.

"I saw some interesting things during the race. So we'll sit down after this with the team and work out how to go Porsche-hunting tomorrow. They look very, very quick.

"After watching the Mexico race, and having seen less overtaking than we've seen before in Formula E, I thought this one would be even more difficult. But apparently it was quite entertaining, so I'm looking forward to watching it back."

shares
comments

Van der Linde pleased by Diriyah FE despite "uphill battle" debut

Diriyah FE pole leaves Buemi "sad" at how Nissan spell ended
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Vergne: New Formula E tyres "like concrete", renews calls for slicks

Vergne: New Formula E tyres "like concrete", renews calls for slicks

Formula E

New Formula E tyres "like concrete" Vergne: New Formula E tyres "like concrete", renews calls for slicks

The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

F1 2023's crucial tech changes The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

Kelvin van der Linde to replace injured Frijns for Diriyah E-Prix

Kelvin van der Linde to replace injured Frijns for Diriyah E-Prix

Diriyah ePrix I
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I

Van der Linde to make Diriyah debut Kelvin van der Linde to replace injured Frijns for Diriyah E-Prix

Latest news

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Formula E

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Formula 1

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Kart

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

First impressions of FE's new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Dennis dominated FE opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this Evans' best chance yet? Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Analysis: Valencia pre-season test 10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Jaguar's big opportunity in FE How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vandoorne won the FE title The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Seoul ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Bird can bounce back Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

What Formula E needs next What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.