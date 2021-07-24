Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse Next / Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links
Formula E / London E-Prix I News

London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season

By:

London E-Prix winner Jake Dennis has expressed his surprise at the success of his Formula E rookie season after his debut ‘opened his eyes’ to the high level of competition.

London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season

Adding to his early-season Valencia victory, the Brit took control of the first race at the ExCeL Centre with a late move for attack mode that earned him track position over polesitter Alex Lynn. 

The win by 5.3s boosts BMW Andretti driver Lynn to third in the drivers’ standings, only two points behind leader Sam Bird while reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa is in second.

This form comes at a time when Dennis, who won an internal BMW shootout to secure the seat over factory DTM drivers Lucas Auer and Philipp Eng, is vying to be retained by the Andretti Autosport race team who will take control of the entry in 2022 after BMW quits the series.

Read Also:

Asked about his first campaign in Formula E, where he leads Envision Virgin Racing driver and fellow rookie Nick Cassidy – a Super GT and Super Formula champion – Dennis said: “If someone had said to me that I'm going to second be in the championship, you'd take it with both hands.” 

This follows a double-header debut in Saudi Arabia in late February when Dennis scored 12th in the opener and then crashed out of the second race. 

Dennis said that weekend had ‘opened his eyes’ to the level of competition in the Formula E field. 

He said: “After Saudi, it was a bit of an eye opener for level and obviously the nature of the championship.

“Just how difficult it is to put one lap in in qualifying when you only really have one proper stab at it in free practice. That was one of the most challenging things. I've started getting my head around it now. 

“We're obviously generally pretty consistent in qualifying.” 

While Dennis admitted his “surprise” at his lofty points position, he reckoned it was earned on merit but accepted that he was unlikely to fight for further wins over the final three races due to a qualifying group system that will force him to set his lap times on a green track. 

Dennis said: “It's a nice surprise, but I think we do deserve it. We've had two wins now. We've had a few top fives [two], so we performed well. But we just need to now build in some consistency in these last three races.  

“We don't need to hunt for wins because it's always going to be difficult coming from group one. We just need to put in performances like Nyck [de Vries, second up from ninth on the grid] did today, where you can come from eighth, ninth 10th and score top fives.” 

shares
comments
Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse

Previous article

Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse

Next article

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

2
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

3
Other open wheel

NA-F2000: Pacific F2000: Amended Willow Springs results

4
Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

11 h
5
Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

Latest news
Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links

13m
London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season
Formula E

London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season

53m
Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse
Formula E

Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse

1 h
London E-Prix: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at ExCeL
Formula E

London E-Prix: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at ExCeL

3 h
London E-Prix: Lynn beats Dennis to pole in wet/dry qualifying
Formula E

London E-Prix: Lynn beats Dennis to pole in wet/dry qualifying

8 h
Latest videos
Formula E: London E-Prix kicks off this weekend 04:58
Formula E
Jul 22, 2021

Formula E: London E-Prix kicks off this weekend

Jaguar Racing | Jaguar Land Rover's Commitment To Formula E Gen3 00:28
Formula E
Jul 22, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Jaguar Land Rover's Commitment To Formula E Gen3

Formula E release the final version of the London E-Prix Track Layout 01:08
Formula E
Jul 20, 2021

Formula E release the final version of the London E-Prix Track Layout

Jaguar Racing | London Calling | RAF Falcons X Jaguar Racing 02:39
Formula E
Jul 19, 2021

Jaguar Racing | London Calling | RAF Falcons X Jaguar Racing

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff 14:03
Formula E
Jul 19, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff

More from
Matt Kew
Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links

Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse London E-Prix I
Formula E

Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime
Formula E

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

Jake Dennis More from
Jake Dennis
Dennis knows he has to earn post-BMW FE stay
Formula E

Dennis knows he has to earn post-BMW FE stay

Dennis joins BMW Formula E team alongside Gunther
Formula E

Dennis joins BMW Formula E team alongside Gunther

Dennis, Davidson join JOTA for Spa ELMS round Spa-Francorchamps
European Le Mans

Dennis, Davidson join JOTA for Spa ELMS round

More from
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss
IndyCar

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss

Valencia E-Prix: Gunther sets the pace in practice for BMW Valencia E-Prix I
Formula E

Valencia E-Prix: Gunther sets the pace in practice for BMW

Gunther: One-lap pace let BMW down in Diriyah FE Diriyah E-Prix II
Formula E

Gunther: One-lap pace let BMW down in Diriyah FE

Trending Today

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

NA-F2000: Pacific F2000: Amended Willow Springs results
Other open wheel Other open wheel

NA-F2000: Pacific F2000: Amended Willow Springs results

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Prime

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap.

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021

Latest news

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes FE drivers "deserve to be in F1" amid Williams links

London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season
Formula E Formula E

London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season

Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse
Formula E Formula E

Nissan "hurting" from London E-Prix disqualification after power overuse

London E-Prix: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at ExCeL
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at ExCeL

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.