Construction worker fatality at Tempelhof Airport during FE build
shares
comments
A construction worker has died during the build process of the Tempelhof Airport circuit in Berlin, Germany, ahead of it hosting the 2019-20 Formula E season finale next month.
The venue will accommodate six races across August 5/6, 8/9 and 12/13, which will be split into three double-header events and each brace of E-Prix will run on a different circuit configuration.
Motorsport.com understands that while work was underway at the former American military Cold War terminal to prepare the venue, an on-site construction worker was involved in an incident and died.
A statement from an FE spokesperson issued to Motorsport.com read: “We can confirm that there was a fatal accident on site at Tempelhof Airport today, Wednesday 29 July.”
The exact nature of the incident is not clear at this moment.
Load comments
Trending Today
Latest news
Construction worker fatality at Tempelhof Airport during FE build
shares
comments