Formula E

Dan Ticktum secures Formula E Gen4 berth with newly-acquired Fortescue Zero team

After his chances of remaining in Formula E appeared slim, the Briton has been handed a lifeline by the team now known as Fortescue Zero.

Rachit Thukral

Published: Oct 22, 2026, 9:42 AM

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Dan Ticktum, CUPRA KIRO

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Dan Ticktum will remain on the Formula E grid at the start of the series’ Gen4 era after signing a deal with Fortescue Zero, which has taken over the erstwhile DS Penske team.

The two-time E-Prix winner will drive for Jaguar’s new satellite team in 2026-27, teaming up with incumbent Taylor Barnard.

Ticktum had spent the last five seasons racing for Cupra Kiro in its various guises, gradually rebuilding his career in Formula E after his hopes of entering Formula 1 faded.

While he impressed with his speed and won a race in each of the last two seasons, he had been struggling to secure a seat on the Gen4 grid.

The Briton had previously claimed that preconceived notions about his personality were preventing him from securing new offers, as it became clear that Kiro did not intend to retain him for next season.

But with less than a month until the start of the pre-season testing in Jarama, he has secured a place with Fortescue Zero for the team’s maiden campaign in Formula E.

“What I love about Fortescue Zero Racing is that they want to do things differently,” Ticktum said.

“To get to race and represent Fortescue Zero Racing in its first season is a huge honour. Getting to be part of building a team from scratch is exciting, especially one that’s got a long history of competing and winning.”

“It’s not lost on me the support I’ve received to get here and the faith that has been put in me. I am extremely grateful and cannot wait to repay that belief by working with Jim Wright and the whole team to make the 2026/27 season a huge success.”

Jaguar TCS Racing and Fortescue Zero Racing

Photo by: Jaguar Racing

Fortescue Zero, an Australian mining company, made its move into motorsport in 2022 when it bought the Williams Advanced Engineering firm that was started as an offshoot by the F1 team of the same name.

The company served as a technical supplier to Formula E for several seasons, supplying batteries as well as the equipment for the Pit Boost fast recharging system.

Last month, it was announced that Fortescue Zero will take over Jay Penske’s eponymous team and will compete in Formula E with its own outfit.

Penske had been evaluating his options for the Gen4 era after the team’s factory partnership with DS Automobiles came to an end last season, with parent company Stellantis instead launching a standalone team under the Opel brand.

“Dan is a fierce competitor. He’s fast, fearless, a proven race winner in Formula E and not afraid to push boundaries. At Fortescue, challenging the way things have always been done is part of our DNA,” Fortescue Zero Racing Team Principal Jim Wright said.

“We want that hunger in our garage, matched with the discipline and teamwork needed to deliver results. Dan brings experience, strength and a winning personality to the team.”

“Dan has a reputation for being incredibly quick and racing hard. As a new team we have a lot to prove and together we can all show what Fortescue Zero Racing can do.”

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