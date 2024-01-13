Subscribe
Formula E Mexico City ePrix
Di Grassi "100%" trusts Abt decision to end Mahindra Formula E partnership

Lucas di Grassi says that he ‘100% trusts the decision’ by Abt Cupra to end its powertrain partnership with Mahindra at the end of the current Formula E season.

Stefan Mackley
Author Stefan Mackley
Updated
Lucas di Grassi, ABT CUPRA Formula E Team, M9Electro

During the Mexico City E-Prix race meeting, it was revealed that Abt had terminated its contract with Mahindra on the eve of the season-opener, with the collaboration set to finish at the end of 2024.

Di Grassi has moved back to Abt this term after only one season with Mahindra as both teams struggled during the 2023 campaign with a powertrain which was developed late and lacking in performance.

The 39-year-old Brazilian is fully behind the decision, which cuts short a partnership that was originally intended to run until 2026.

“For me as a driver what I want to have is the best powertrain possible,” di Grassi told Motorsport.com.

“Cupra is very motivated to bring more performance to the team and I trust 100% the decision that Abt will do to choose the best powertrain.

“These powertrains are very complex, it takes years [to develop]. One of the problems that we had with the Mahindra is that Dilbagh [Gill, former Mahindra team principal] went out, we were late with parts.

“It’s very complex and it takes a long time. If you see Jaguar they struggled for many years, Porsche too, so it’s something that requires a lot of commitment.

“Cupra can do it if they want to, they have the vision, they have the passion for racing. Short-term, whatever Abt chooses for me I’m 100% sure it will be a step up.”

Lucas di Grassi, ABT CUPRA Formula E Team

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Lucas di Grassi, ABT CUPRA Formula E Team

Abt team boss Thomas Biermaier made it clear that the decision to end its partnership with Mahindra was a mutual one following the lacklustre results last term.

“First of all, it was a fair and open communication between Mahindra and Abt, so this was good, there were no bad vibrations between both companies,” he said.

“Both sides expected a little bit of a different performance, and nobody is happy.

“Mahindra is not happy with the performance, Abt is not happy with the performance, and we said okay, we want to fight for podiums, we want to fight for victories again.”

The termination of the partnership means Abt will need to find a powertrain provider for the remaining two years of the Gen3 machines.

Biermaier stated that “everything is open” regarding finding a new powertrain provider and admitted that while Cupra might be interested in developing its own unit in the future, this would not happen prior to the Gen4 car being introduced for the 2026-27 season.

