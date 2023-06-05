Subscribe
Previous / Jakarta E-Prix: Gunther wins for Maserati, Wehrlein takes points lead Next / How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
Formula E / Jakarta ePrix II News

Evans had to be "roadblock" to secure Jakarta FE podium

Jaguar’s Mitch Evans said he was forced to be a ‘roadblock’ in order to hold on to a podium finish in the Jakarta E-Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23, Sacha Fenestraz, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04

Jaguar suffered an unusually off weekend on Formula E's second visit to Indonesia, with both the factory team and customer Envision squad struggling to contend with the frontrunners on the 2.4km track.

Although Evans qualified an impressive third, he was simply not able to match the pace of front-row starters Maximilian Gunther and Jake Dennis.

Despite falling as far back as 18.5s, a gap unusually large by FE standards, Evans was able to keep a train of cars behind him in the closing stages of the race to score 15 crucial points for his title bid.

The Kiwi explained that Jaguar lacked both outright pace and energy efficiency in Jakarta, but a lack of overtaking opportunities meant he was able to hang on to third place ahead of the chasing Nissans of Sacha Fenestraz and Norman Nato.

"[It was a] huge recovery, but you could see in the race it was not our usual pace. Normally the race we really shine, and I was lacking efficiency and just general place. I was a proper roadblock at the end.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, he added: "I was a roadblock. Proper roadblock. It feels awful but that's what I had to do to secure that podium."

The key to Jaguar's podium finish in Diriyah was Evans' impressive qualifying effort that put him third on the grid, seven places ahead of the next Jaguar-powered car of Envision driver Nick Cassidy.

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , 3rd position, on the podium

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , 3rd position, on the podium

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Evans revealed that Jaguar tried a host of changes overnight that delivered a tangible improvement in one-lap pace, even as its performance in race trim remained weak.

"I would say between FP1 to quali 2 we made many, many set-up changes, a bit of trial and error to be honest," he explained.

Read Also:

"We just took a last stab at qualifying on Sunday with a different mechanical balance and systems and stuff, just the whole combination. 

"The car has a very, very fine window. We were just on either side of it both days. We got back into it a bit but it was also not our usual pace. It was good to get to the duels and compared to yesterday we took a big step."

shares
comments

Jakarta E-Prix: Gunther wins for Maserati, Wehrlein takes points lead

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta

How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta

Guenther "over the moon" after Maserati's maiden Formula E win in Jakarta

Guenther "over the moon" after Maserati's maiden Formula E win in Jakarta

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

Guenther "over the moon" after Maserati's maiden Formula E win in Jakarta Guenther "over the moon" after Maserati's maiden Formula E win in Jakarta

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Mitch Evans More from
Mitch Evans
Second all-Jaguar FE collision "hurts" as Bird again takes out Evans

Second all-Jaguar FE collision "hurts" as Bird again takes out Evans

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

Second all-Jaguar FE collision "hurts" as Bird again takes out Evans Second all-Jaguar FE collision "hurts" as Bird again takes out Evans

The racing bond helping two Kiwis dominate Formula E

The racing bond helping two Kiwis dominate Formula E

Formula E
Monaco ePrix

The racing bond helping two Kiwis dominate Formula E The racing bond helping two Kiwis dominate Formula E

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Jaguar Racing More from
Jaguar Racing
Bird rues disastrous Mexico FE weekend after driveshaft issue DNF

Bird rues disastrous Mexico FE weekend after driveshaft issue DNF

Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Bird rues disastrous Mexico FE weekend after driveshaft issue DNF Bird rues disastrous Mexico FE weekend after driveshaft issue DNF

Bird: Difficult to discount anybody from Mexico City FE opener

Bird: Difficult to discount anybody from Mexico City FE opener

Formula E

Bird: Difficult to discount anybody from Mexico City FE opener Bird: Difficult to discount anybody from Mexico City FE opener

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Prime
Prime
Formula E

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Latest news

LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use

LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use

WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a Hyundai revival

WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a Hyundai revival

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a Hyundai revival WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a Hyundai revival

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes F1 "rocket ship" in Spanish GP

Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes F1 "rocket ship" in Spanish GP

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes F1 "rocket ship" in Spanish GP Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes F1 "rocket ship" in Spanish GP

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe