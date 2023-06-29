Subscribe
Previous / Tokyo will be "highlight of the season" in Formula E - Lotterer
Formula E / Portland News

Formula E could add another North America race to 2024 calendar

Formula E has suggested that another race in North America could be added to the 2023/24 schedule alongside its already-confirmed return to Portland.

Jamie Klein
By:
Sergio Sette Camara, NIO 333 FE Team, NIO 333 ER9, Norman Nato, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04, Lucas di Grassi, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro, Rene Rast, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, e-4ORCE 04

The all-electric series revealed a 17-race calendar spanning 13 locations last week, with a long-awaited first trip to Tokyo the only confirmed new venue so far.

Three TBC slots remain to be filled, two early in the calendar in February, and a third later in the season in May.

The first two of these are most likely to be occupied by returning venues Cape Town and Hyderabad, pending the outcome of financial negotiations, but the third remains more open, with Formula E conducting conservations with as many as five locations.

A return to Seoul, where the series held its 2021/22 finale, and a new fixture in the southern Spanish city of Malaga have been mooted as possibilities.

But new Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds suggested last weekend that a second date in the United States to join Portland, which is set to host the penultimate round of the series in late June, is also on the table.

“We have three TBCs on the calendar, and we’re in lots of different conversations with different cities,” Dodds told selected media including Motorsport.com. “I wouldn’t rule out one of those being in North America alongside Portland.

“China is of massive importance, the largest market for electric cars. It’s one of the potential options. So is North America, which is a massive market for the series and the teams.

“Spain has a very strong following in motorsport, for Formula 1 and MotoGP. We have a lot of conversations ongoing, all very advanced.”

Jake Hughes, McLaren, Jake Hughes, McLaren

Jake Hughes, McLaren, Jake Hughes, McLaren

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Dodds also responded positively when asked about reports that Formula E is looking to host a race around the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, potentially in 2025.

“LA is one of the locations we are looking at, another large US city, around the Dodgers stadium - around, inside, who knows!” said Dodds. “But we are excited about the conversations we are having with them.”

Read Also:

Formula E co-founder and chief championship officer Alberto Longo clarified the series hopes to have both Cape Town and Hyderabad return to the calendar next season following successful debut events for both cities this season.

“We are hoping to have these two races [Cape Town and Hyderabad] back,” said Longo. “The reason they are not on the calendar is there are some missing negotiations that we are having with the promoters and the cities.

“I have to say both Cape Town and Hyderabad, and the state of Telangana [in which Hyderabad is situated], are really passionate about hosting Formula E again.

“But there are some financial things that need to happen between now and October, when we will announce the final calendar.”

shares
comments

Tokyo will be "highlight of the season" in Formula E - Lotterer
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
D'station hopeful of securing WEC LMGT3 slot with Aston Martin

D'station hopeful of securing WEC LMGT3 slot with Aston Martin

WEC

D'station hopeful of securing WEC LMGT3 slot with Aston Martin D'station hopeful of securing WEC LMGT3 slot with Aston Martin

B-Max’s last throw of the dice to rescue abysmal season

B-Max’s last throw of the dice to rescue abysmal season

Super Formula
Fuji testing

B-Max’s last throw of the dice to rescue abysmal season B-Max’s last throw of the dice to rescue abysmal season

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Latest news

Leclerc and Ferrari have "slowly" commenced new F1 contract talks

Leclerc and Ferrari have "slowly" commenced new F1 contract talks

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Leclerc and Ferrari have "slowly" commenced new F1 contract talks Leclerc and Ferrari have "slowly" commenced new F1 contract talks

Ocon: New Alpine F1 investor Ryan Reynolds is "inspiring"

Ocon: New Alpine F1 investor Ryan Reynolds is "inspiring"

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Ocon: New Alpine F1 investor Ryan Reynolds is "inspiring" Ocon: New Alpine F1 investor Ryan Reynolds is "inspiring"

Formula E could add another North America race to 2024 calendar

Formula E could add another North America race to 2024 calendar

FE Formula E
Portland

Formula E could add another North America race to 2024 calendar Formula E could add another North America race to 2024 calendar

Lowes to remain with Kawasaki in 2024 WSBK season

Lowes to remain with Kawasaki in 2024 WSBK season

WSBK World Superbike

Lowes to remain with Kawasaki in 2024 WSBK season Lowes to remain with Kawasaki in 2024 WSBK season

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland
Jamie Klein

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe