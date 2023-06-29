Formula E could add another North America race to 2024 calendar

The all-electric series revealed a 17-race calendar spanning 13 locations last week, with a long-awaited first trip to Tokyo the only confirmed new venue so far.

Three TBC slots remain to be filled, two early in the calendar in February, and a third later in the season in May.

The first two of these are most likely to be occupied by returning venues Cape Town and Hyderabad, pending the outcome of financial negotiations, but the third remains more open, with Formula E conducting conservations with as many as five locations.

A return to Seoul, where the series held its 2021/22 finale, and a new fixture in the southern Spanish city of Malaga have been mooted as possibilities.

But new Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds suggested last weekend that a second date in the United States to join Portland, which is set to host the penultimate round of the series in late June, is also on the table.

“We have three TBCs on the calendar, and we’re in lots of different conversations with different cities,” Dodds told selected media including Motorsport.com. “I wouldn’t rule out one of those being in North America alongside Portland.

“China is of massive importance, the largest market for electric cars. It’s one of the potential options. So is North America, which is a massive market for the series and the teams.

“Spain has a very strong following in motorsport, for Formula 1 and MotoGP. We have a lot of conversations ongoing, all very advanced.”

Dodds also responded positively when asked about reports that Formula E is looking to host a race around the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, potentially in 2025.

“LA is one of the locations we are looking at, another large US city, around the Dodgers stadium - around, inside, who knows!” said Dodds. “But we are excited about the conversations we are having with them.”

Formula E co-founder and chief championship officer Alberto Longo clarified the series hopes to have both Cape Town and Hyderabad return to the calendar next season following successful debut events for both cities this season.

“We are hoping to have these two races [Cape Town and Hyderabad] back,” said Longo. “The reason they are not on the calendar is there are some missing negotiations that we are having with the promoters and the cities.

“I have to say both Cape Town and Hyderabad, and the state of Telangana [in which Hyderabad is situated], are really passionate about hosting Formula E again.

“But there are some financial things that need to happen between now and October, when we will announce the final calendar.”