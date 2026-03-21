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Race report
Formula E Madrid ePrix

Formula E Madrid E-Prix: Antonio Felix da Costa leads 1-2 for Jaguar

Da Costa makes it two Formula E wins in a row in 2026 with victories in Jeddah and Madrid

Juanjo Sáez Jose Carlos de Celis
Edited:
Antonio Felix Da Costa, Jaguar TCS Eacing

Antonio Felix da Costa claimed victory for Jaguar in a close finish to the inaugural Madrid E-Prix at Jarama Circuit.

Mitch Evans joined team-mate da Costa on the podium in second, while Porsche's Wehrlein rounded out the podium after a late scrap with Dan Ticktum.

At the start, Nyck Cassidy held the lead in his Citroen, ahead of Nyck De Vries and da Costa. Behind them, there was more action and several overtakes, with Wehrlein moving up from sixth to fourth place, and Ticktum making the best start by climbing from ninth to fifth position.

But the calm at the front would be short-lived, as De Vries, who had dropped several positions, attempted to overtake Wehrlein in an overly optimistic move and ended up crashing into the rear of the Porsche driver, breaking his front wing, dropping to the back of the pack, and receiving a 5-second penalty.

Meanwhile, Ticktum continued his impressive charge and moved into second place after passing Wehrlein, who maintained a strong pace despite the incident with De Vries, and would in fact go on to reclaim second place. At the front, Cassidy couldn’t pull away but held firm in the lead.

Felipe Drugovich was the first to activate his "Attack Mode" from the back of the pack, and within a few laps he overtook all his rivals to take the lead on lap 8 of 23.

Pepe Martí was the next to use Attack Mode and also staged a great recovery that saw him take the lead in his home race, though he was aware that he would likely lose it later, as Drugovich was already showing signs of gradually dropping positions. At one point, the Cupra Kiro cars held a one-two finish after Ticktum passed Cassidy.

On lap 12 of 23, the Pit Boosts stops began at the back of the grid. At that moment, Lucas Di Grassi, also aided by Attack Mode, moved into the lead, but he would quickly pit, handing the lead back to Martí.

On lap 14, the five drivers at the front (Martí, Cassidy, Jake Dennis, Nico Muller, and Joel Eriksson) pitted in quick succession, with Evans and Oliver Rowland inheriting the lead while awaiting their Pit Boosts.

Once all the pit stops were complete, Maximilian Gunther and da Costa fought a fierce battle for the lead, which went to Gunther, with Wehrlein a bit further back in third place. 

With fewer and fewer laps remaining, the pack was tightly bunched, and the drivers who had not yet activated their Attack Mode began doing so on lap 17 of 23, causing constant movement within the top 10.

Da Costa took the lead and seized the moment to activate his Attack Mode and defend his position, while Sebastien Buemi moved into second, followed by Müller, Wehrlein, Cassidy, Ticktum, Mortara, Evans, and Nato, all with their Attack Mode activated.

In the final laps, the battles at the front of the race were impressive, but it was Da Costa who best utilised his Attack Mode to cross the finish line and claim the victory. Behind him, in a tense finish, Evans finished second to complete the Jaguar one-two, and Wehrlein rounded out the podium after pipping Ticktum exiting the final corner.

Mortara, Buemi, Dennis, Muller, Martí, and Eriksson completed out the top 10.

RACE

All Stats
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Points Retirement
1 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Jaguar Racing 13 23

38'26.706

141.2 25
2 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 23

+0.386

38'27.092

0.386 141.2 18
3 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 23

+0.799

38'27.505

0.413 141.2 15
4 United Kingdom D. Ticktum Cupra Kiro 33 23

+0.985

38'27.691

0.186 141.2 12
5 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 23

+1.570

38'28.276

0.585 141.1 10
6 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 23

+1.922

38'28.628

0.352 141.1 8
7 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 27 23

+3.760

38'30.466

1.838 141.0 6
8 Switzerland N. Müller Porsche Team 51 23

+3.884

38'30.590

0.124 141.0 4
9
P. Martí Cupra Kiro
3 23

+4.117

38'30.823

0.233 141.0 2
10 Sweden J. Eriksson Envision Racing 14 23

+6.576

38'33.282

2.459 140.8 1
11 France N. Nato Nissan 23 23

+7.182

38'33.888

0.606 140.8
12 Brazil L. di Grassi LOLA YAMAHA ABT FORMULA E TEAM 11 23

+10.216

38'36.922

3.034 140.6
13 Germany M. Guenther DS Penske 7 23

+15.686

38'42.392

5.470 140.3
14 France J. Vergne Citroën Racing 25 23

+16.345

38'43.051

0.659 140.2
15 Brazil F. Drugovich Andretti Formula E 28 23

+26.016

38'52.722

9.671 139.6
16 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan 1 23

+26.917

38'53.623

0.901 139.6
17 New Zealand N. Cassidy Citroën Racing 37 23

+29.372

38'56.078

2.455 139.4
18 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 23

+53.664

39'20.370

24.292 138.0
19 United Kingdom T. Barnard DS Penske 77 23

+55.751

39'22.457

2.087 137.9
20 Barbados Z. Maloney LOLA YAMAHA ABT FORMULA E TEAM 22 23

+55.889

39'22.595

0.138 137.9
View full results

Photos from Madrid E-Prix

Antonio Felix Da Costa, Jaguar TCS Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Dan Ticktum, Cupra Kiro

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Nissan Formula Team garage

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Nick Cassidy, Citroën Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Nyck De Vries, Mahindra Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Jake Dennis, Andretti Formula E

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Firefighter reflection

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Zane Maloney, Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Nick Cassidy, Citroën Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Dan Ticktum, Cupra Kiro

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Nick Cassidy, Citroën Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Norman Nato, Nissan Formula E Team

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Lucas Di Grassi, Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Cupra Kiro details

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche Formula E Team

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Start Grid

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Race Start

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Atmosphere

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Antonio Felix Da Costa, Jaguar TCS Easing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Track action

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Antonio Felix Da Costa, Jaguar TCS Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Josep Maria Marti, Cupra Kiro

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Zane Maloney, Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Maximilian Gunther, DS Penske

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Josep Maria Marti, Cupra Kiro

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Nick Cassidy, Citroën Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Lucas Di Grassi, Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Dan Ticktum, Cupra Kiro

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Nick Cassidy, Citroën Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Antonio Felix Da Costa, Jaguar TCS Easing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Lucas Di Grassi, Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Felipe Drugovich, Andretti Formula E

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Antonio Felix Da Costa, Jaguar TCS Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Antonio Felix Da Costa, Jaguar TCS Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Ian James, Jaguar TCS Racing, Antonio Felix Da Costa, Jaguar TCS Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Antonio Felix Da Costa, Jaguar TCS Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing, Antonio Felix Da Costa, Jaguar TCS Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Antonio Felix Da Costa, Jaguar TCS Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Antonio Felix Da Costa, Jaguar TCS Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Antonio Felix Da Costa, Jaguar TCS Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Antonio Felix Da Costa, Jaguar TCS Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche Formula E Team

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
Antonio Felix Da Costa, Jaguar TCS Racing

Madrid ePrix - Saturday, in Photos
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