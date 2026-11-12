Formula E

Formula E postpones Jeddah E-Prix with Mexico now the season opener

Jeddah was due to open the 2026/27 Formula E season in December

Ed Hardy

Published: Nov 12, 2026, 10:33 AM

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Jeddah

Photo by: Jed Leicester / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mexico City will now serve as the season opener for the 2026/27 Formula E campaign after the postponement of the Jeddah E-Prix.

The Saudi Arabian circuit was scheduled to kickstart the Gen4 era on 18-19 December with a double-header weekend, but this was always in doubt due to conflict in the Middle East.

War between the United States/Israel and Iran is ongoing and has caused vast disruption to various motor racing events that were originally intended to take place in the region. The Kingdom is also subject to attacks from Yemeni-based rebel Houthis.

Although MotoGP staged its Qatar race last weekend, and Formula 1 is intent on ending its current season in that country plus the United Arab Emirates in December, Formula E has opted against it.

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The all-electric championship’s statement read: “The aligned decision was reached following constructive ongoing dialogue between all primary partners, taking into account recent developments in the region and the logistical considerations involved.

“This date change serves to preserve the complete integrity and scope of the championship.

“The total race count and double-header structure in Jeddah remain unchanged, underscoring the resilience of the partnership and the shared commitment of Formula E and its partners in Saudi Arabia to deliver a world-class event.“

Mexico

Photo by: Hector Vivas / Getty Images

Formula E will stage its Jeddah weekend on 16-17 April, which was initially pencilled for the Sanya E-Prix in China, but that will now take place on 3 April as part of the 21-round calendar.

It will start at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on 16 January before heading to Austin on 6 February and then Miami two weeks later, with Sao Paulo completing the American leg on 13 March.

Sanya is what’ll follow for round seven before the two Saudi Arabian races, ahead of Formula E’s visit to Monaco on 1-2 May to start the European section of its record-breaking season.

Berlin follows Monte Carlo on 8-9 May before Brands Hatch makes its championship debut, replacing the ExCeL as host of the London E-Prix on 29 May.

Zandvoort is also set to make its first appearance on the calendar, the Dutch race scheduled for 18-19 June, before Formula E heads to Spain for the Madrid E-Prix only a week later.

That will also round out the European leg before Shanghai hosts the penultimate weekend on 10-11 July before the Tokyo season finale just two weeks later.

Pre-season testing is due to start next week in Madrid on 16-20 November, which will see the first competitive running of the much-hyped Gen4 cars - Formula E’s fastest machine yet.

Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein will arrive as the defending champion after taking the crown in August at the ExCeL, joining Jean-Eric Vergne as Formula E’s only two-time title holder.

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