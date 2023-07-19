Formula E set for return of Change. Accelerated. Live.

The showcase event was held for the first time ahead of the London E-Prix double-header last year and will once again take place before this season’s finale on Friday, 28 July, at ExCeL London.

'Change. Accelerated. Live.' is set to bring the brightest minds together from various sectors and industries including motorsport, politics and education, all of which will offer a unique insight into pioneering sustainable innovations.

“It’s very much a leadership, knowledge-sharing platform for the Formula E ecosystem but also, I would say, very much going above and beyond the three key topics that are technology, innovation and sustainability,” said Julia Palle, Formula E’s sustainability director.

“Last year we hosted over 250 guests, it was very much the first time that we were piloting our own conferencing platform. It was obviously very successful, we had very positive feedback from the attendees and certainly the fact we’re back this year is also testifying that there was an appetite for it to be back again with a revised approach.”

This revised approach included “mini conferences” throughout the season in new areas including India, South Africa and Brazil – all three locations new to the season nine Formula E calendar.

The 2023 edition of Change. Accelerated. Live. will include guest speakers such as Formula E and Extreme E co-founder, Alejandro Agag, ex-Williams Formula 1 team principal, Claire Williams, and chairman of Motorsport UK, David Richards.

There will also be a presence from three current Formula E teams including Abt Cupra, Maserati and McLaren, while partner Bloomberg will also be directly involved.

Change Accelerated Live conference at Excel Photo by: Formula E

As well as the opportunity to hear from business leaders and find out how Formula E is pushing for a sustainable future, delegates will also get the chance to directly connect with like-minded people from a plethora of sectors and backgrounds.

“The networking opportunity is huge,” said Palle. “From a motorsport and automotive perspective this event is highly relevant and enables us to do some critical connections with solution providers, people that have best practices and so on.

“Whether it’s key business stakeholders or key governmental stakeholders, the reality is they gravitate anyway around our events, but they don’t necessarily have one place, one day where everyone is in the room and they are just here to try and discuss challenges and opportunities together.”

Those who attend will be able to head trackside and see the inner workings of the Formula E race teams with a walk along the pitlane, as well as see the on-track action first-hand from the grandstand for opening practice later that day.

“I would say very much it’s for the people that work in technology and are focused on innovation,” added Palle.

“People that work in the sustainability field and look at how sustainability can be applied or how sustainability can be pushed forward.

“I think definitely we have created something that has captured the interest of not only our ecosystem stakeholders, but you will see a number of teams and partners participating in the event.

“Again, it’s very much a great leadership platform for us to showcase how much knowledge we have within the Formula E Championship and ecosystem.”

Change Accelerated Live conference at Excel Photo by: Formula E