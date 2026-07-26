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Race report
Formula E Tokyo ePrix II

Formula E Tokyo E-Prix: Nyck De Vries wins chaotic race as Jake Dennis takes championship lead

Nyck De Vries won a last-lap fight to take victory in the second Formula E Tokyo E-Prix, as Jake Dennis grabbed the championship lead heading into the London finale

Gianluca D'Alessandro
Gianluca D'Alessandro
Published:
Nyck De Vries, Mahindra Racing

Nyck De Vries, Mahindra Racing

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

Nyck De Vries came out on top of a chaotic second Formula E Tokyo E-Prix in a final-lap fight, as Jake Dennis claimed the championship lead while Porsche clinched the constructors’ title.

In a race completely shaped by the rain that fell before the start, leaving the track wet throughout the first part of race, de Vries took advantage of a red flag that came at the perfect moment with just a few laps to go.

Although the rain spared the race itself, the precipitation that fell before the start left the track completely wet and, with the race taking place at night, the asphalt took longer to dry, making for an unpredictable E-Prix.

After just a few laps Antonio Felix da Costa seemed to already have victory in his hands, having built a decent gap over his pursuers, but as the laps went by the track gradually dried and the pace changed to bring the pack together.

An incident involving Joel Eriksson, Edoardo Mortara, Da Costa and Zane Maloney with just a few laps remaining forced race control to show the red flag which neutralised the race.

After the race resumed behind the safety car, race control opted for a one-lap of green flagging running to allow the drivers to fight for victory on track.

Jake Dennis, Andretti Formula E

Jake Dennis, Andretti Formula E

Photo by: Takashi Aoyama / LAT Images via Getty Images

The red flag was a huge aid for De Vries because he was struggling for pace over the closing laps. Instead, the Dutchman only needed to defend his position on the final lap to take his second victory of the season.

With the change in conditions during the race, those who had attacked in the first part when the track was wet ultimately paid the price. Those, on the other hand, who had taken a more cautious approach in the first part of the race, both in terms of set-up and in terms of energy saved, ultimately managed to emerge over the long distance. This was precisely the case for De Vries and Dennis.

Over the course of a final lap of all-out attack for everyone, Dennis was unable to find a way past De Vries and Nick Cassidy, thus having to settle for third place which, given the poor race for his other title rivals, still gave him to the lead in the championship with just the double-header London finale to go.

Fourth place went to Oliver Rowland, to keep an outside shot at defending his Formula E world championship, now in fourth position, 14 points behind Dennis. Jean‑Eric Vergne took fifth place on the road for Citroen but is under investigation for not returning to the pits when race control showed the red flag.

Norman Nato took sixth for Nissan ahead of Sebastien Buemi, Nico Muller, Taylor Barnard and Max Guenther.

Former championship leader Pascal Wehrlein endured a nightmare race down in 16th having pushed too much in the first part of the race and slipped back throughout the second half of the race.

The Porsche driver has slipped to third in the standings, but for the German team there is consolation in having secured the constructors' title with two races to spare.

Formula E Tokyo E-Prix - Race 2 results

RACE

All Stats
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Points Retirement
1 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 34

1:01'13.217

85.8 25
2 New Zealand N. Cassidy Citroën Racing 37 34

+0.683

1:01'13.900

0.683 85.8 18
3 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 27 34

+0.958

1:01'14.175

0.275 85.8 15
4 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan 1 34

+2.662

1:01'15.879

1.704 85.7 12
5 France J. Vergne Citroën Racing 25 34

+2.960

1:01'16.177

0.298 85.7 10
6 France N. Nato Nissan 23 34

+3.430

1:01'16.647

0.470 85.7 8
7 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 34

+3.799

1:01'17.016

0.369 85.7 6
8 Switzerland N. Müller Porsche Team 51 34

+4.194

1:01'17.411

0.395 85.7 4
9 United Kingdom T. Barnard DS Penske 77 34

+4.702

1:01'17.919

0.508 85.7 2
10 Germany M. Guenther DS Penske 7 34

+5.140

1:01'18.357

0.438 85.7 1
11 Brazil F. Drugovich Andretti Formula E 28 34

+5.604

1:01'18.821

0.464 85.7
12 Barbados Z. Maloney LOLA YAMAHA ABT FORMULA E TEAM 22 34

+6.049

1:01'19.266

0.445 85.7
13 Brazil L. di Grassi LOLA YAMAHA ABT FORMULA E TEAM 11 34

+6.349

1:01'19.566

0.300 85.7
14 United Kingdom D. Ticktum Cupra Kiro 33 34

+6.826

1:01'20.043

0.477 85.6
15 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 34

+8.375

1:01'21.592

1.549 85.6
16 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Jaguar Racing 13 34

+8.535

1:01'21.752

0.160 85.6
dnf New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 33

+1 Lap

1:00'02.830

1 Lap Retirement
dnf Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 32

+2 Laps

50'58.442

1 Lap Retirement
dnf Sweden J. Eriksson Envision Racing 14 31

+3 Laps

45'38.183

1 Lap Retirement
dnf
P. Martí Cupra Kiro
3 13

+21 Laps

20'27.882

18 Laps Retirement
View full results

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