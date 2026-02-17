Formula E working on a longer version of Jeddah F1 track for Gen4 era

Formula E is exploring plans with Saudi Arabian authorities to adopt an extended configuration of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit from the start of the Gen4 era in 2026/27.

When Formula E moved to Jeddah in 2025 after the previous site in Diriyah became unavailable due to construction work, it designed a shorter 3km layout that bypassed large sections of the full Formula 1 track.

While the all-electric championship uses the same start/finish straight and Turns 1-3 as F1, the layout then diverts into a tight hairpin that links back into Turns 21–22 of the original circuit. Further, four additional chicanes were inserted to create heavy braking zones and increase opportunities for energy regeneration.

However, as Formula E prepares for the introduction of faster and larger Gen4 cars next season, it has the scope to incorporate more parts of the fast-and-flowing F1 circuit, which has proved to be a major hit among drivers since its debut on the grand prix calendar in 2021.

While a move to the full 6.17km track is not considered realistic in the short-term, talks are under way between Formula E and the Saudi Motorsport Company over a longer hybrid configuration, although the exact layout has yet to be decided.

“We're doing simulations,” Formula E chief championship officer Alberto Longo told Motorsport.com.

“Not to break any news, but I don't think we're going to be using exactly the same track as we're using today. But I don't know if we're going to be using the whole track. Probably it's going to be something in the middle.

“We're still in the phase of simulation, of testing the car, so there are a lot of things, but we are thinking of several different options.”

Lucas Di Grassi, Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team Photo by: Jordan McKean / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula E’s next-generation car will produce up to 800bhp, with initial projections suggesting that it won’t be dramatically slower than Formula 1 machinery in outright pace.

While some current circuits like London ExCel will not be able to accommodate Gen4 cars and are likely to be replaced, Formula E is equally keen on showcasing the full capability of its new Gen4 car where it can - with Jeddah viewed as a prime opportunity to do so.

Asked whether Formula E will switch to a longer version of the Jeddah circuit next year, series’ CEO Jeff Dodds told Motorsport.com: “Yeah, we need it. That Gen4 car is an absolute animal of a car, so I think if we want people to see the Gen4 car racing at over 200mph and properly flexing its muscles, we need a slightly different version of the circuit.

“You'd have seen that last time in Miami as well. Obviously, the lap times in Miami were just under a minute. We need a minute 10, a minute 20 [lap times] in order for these cars to be able to properly show what they're capable of. So we are talking to the team here about a configuration that will work perfectly for the Gen4.”

One consistent point of debate among drivers has been the number of artificial chicanes on the current layout. While a necessary evil, at least in the Gen3 Evo era, they disrupt the natural flow and rhythm of the track and blunt the character of what is supposed to be a fast and flowing circuit.

“We need to allow regeneration because we want the cars to be able to race for longer. On the other hand, we need it to be able to show how fast it's capable of going,” explained Dodds.

“So sometimes, that's the difference between a three or four minute slower or longer race. The beauty we have is Pit Boost. So if we wanted to, we could introduce two Pit Boosts and then have a much longer race, remove the chicanes and allow the car to properly flex its muscle.

“But the team are literally working through that process now for the calendar for next year.”

What do drivers think about expanding the Jeddah FE track?

An aerial view of the circuit and city at night Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Several drivers have voiced support for incorporating more of Jeddah’s ultra-fast first sector, while also dropping some of the chicanes.

Nyck de Vries, the only Formula E driver to have raced at the full version of the Jeddah layout in a grand prix car, told Motorsport.com: “I would personally try and get rid of some of the chicanes on the straights. I think there are a little bit too many, and maybe incorporate a little bit more of sector one because it's a very cool section.”

The Dutchman, however, ruled out the prospect of Formula E adopting the full F1 layout in the near future.

“I think there won't be enough charging,” he said. “It's a very quick circuit. For us in Formula E, it's not necessarily a very quick circuit because we have the chicanes that slow it down.

“So I would say in terms of characteristics, they [F1 and FE layouts] are very different. I would love to [race on the F1 version] because I think the real track is really really cool, but I don't think we would have enough points to regenerate energy.”

Nissan’s Oliver Rowland added: “Whether we can race on the full track, I'm not sure, but it would be nice to explore the first sector at least.”

Andretti driver Jake Dennis, who competed on the full layout in a GT World Challenge Europe event in 2024, was in favour of retaining the current layout with some minor revisions.

“We could probably run this exact layout for Gen4,” he told Motorsport.com. “Maybe, if you removed one of the chicanes in sector three, it'd probably be the perfect balance. You could probably remove the first chicane in sector three and then just have that final one halfway down the straight.

“But this is one of the tracks which is relatively well suited for the Gen4 car.”

Cupra Kiro driver Dan Ticktum said he was in favour of moving to the full F1 version, which he described as one of his favourite circuits.

“It'd be nice to do the full version,” Cupra Kiro driver Dan Ticktum told Motorsport.com. “I drove the full version in F2. It is one of my favourite tracks I've driven, actually. I think we've got too many little chicanes, but it is what it is. It's still fun to drive.”