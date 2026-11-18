Testing report

Formula E

Formula E Jarama test: Edoardo Mortara tops day two of Gen4 running

Mahindra topped day two of pre-season testing for the 2026/27 Formula E season

Jose Carlos de Celis

Published: Nov 18, 2026, 6:00 PM

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Formula E testing in Spain

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula E completed the second of its three-day pre-season test on Wednesday at Jarama and there were three hours of testing in the morning, a race simulation in the afternoon (the first with the Gen4) and a final two hours of running.

Citroen ended with the best time of the afternoon session as Jean-Eric Vergne set a 1m25.437s, but due to rain this was no quicker than the morning times - where Mahindra Racing’s Edoardo Mortara led with a 1m24.496s.

The race simulation, held in the rain and without battles, saw no problems with the cars, and in it the full course yellow procedure was tested. Mitch Evans was the first to cross the finish line aboard the Opel, followed by Nissan’s Oliver Rowland. On slick tyres, there were tricky situations for some drivers, such as a brief off-track excursion by Pepe Marti, at the same point where Mortara later went off.

Precisely that Turn 3 of the Madrid circuit was the most difficult of the day, an almost critical point. There, an off-track excursion by Paul Aron with the Fortescue in the morning caused the first red flag of the day, before another for Jake Dennis, who also crashed his Andretti car into the barriers. And to complete the day, Robert Shwartzman went off at Turn 3 in his Lola, causing Wednesday's fifth red flag period.

In addition to those three incidents at Turn 3, Shwartzman himself caused another red flag during the morning with a problem on the car, although the major failure was for Stoffel Vandoorne, whose Jaguar Racing failed, leaving him out of the afternoon session, where Dennis was also absent after his accident, as was Enzo Fittipaldi, with the Lola damaged.

Jarama

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

After the last red flag of the day, Shwartzman's at Turn 3, there were a frantic final few minutes, in which almost everybody improved, and Vergne ended up emerging at the top of the timesheets, although with a time almost a second slower than the morning's best.

In the combined timesheets, second went to Taylor Barnard with the top five completed by Felipe Drugovich, Evans and Nissan’s Zane Maloney.

On Thursday, Formula E will host media day meaning there is no track action, with the final sessions taking place on Friday. That’ll be similar to Wednesday, but will also feature testing for the new ‘Unleashed’ format, which is essentially Formula E’s version of a sprint race.

Jarama Gen4 test: Day 2 results

Position Driver Team Time 1 Edoardo Mortara Mahindra 1m24.496s 2 Taylor Barnard Fusion 1m24.657s 3 Felipe Drugovich Andretti 1m24.689s 4 Mitch Evans Opel 1m24.794s 5 Zane Maloney Nissan 1m24.809s 6 Maximilian Gunther Envision 1m24.914s 7 Dan Ticktum Fortescue 1m24.930s 8 Pascal Wehrlein Porsche 1m24.942s 9 Theo Pourchaire Opel 1m24.968s 10 Jean-Eric Vergne Citroen 1m25.052s 11 Antonio Felix da Costa Jaguar 1m25.084s 12 Oliver Rowland Nissan 1m25.191s 13 Zak O'Sullivan Envision 1m25.343s 14 Nico Muller Porsche 1m25.409s 15 Nyck de Vries Mahindra 1m25.727s 16 Nick Cassidy Citroen 1m26.666s 17 Jake Dennis Andretti 1m27.093s 18 Pepe Marti Kiro 1m28.318s 19 Jake Hughes Kiro 1m28.358s 20 Robert Shwartzman Lola 1m28.543s 21 Ayhancan Guven Fusion 1m28.803s 22 Stoffel Vandoorne Jaguar 1m28.937s 23 Enzo Fittipaldi Lola 1m29.061s 24 Paul Aron Fortescue 1m38.008s

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