All
Evans quickest as Formula E trials new qualifying format
Formula E Top List

Gallery: Valencia Formula E pre-season test in photos

Check out the best images from the opening day of Formula E pre-season testing at Valencia, as all 11 teams showcased their new liveries for the series' final Gen2 campaign.

Lucas di Grassi, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02
Lucas di Grassi, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02
1/25

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IM03
Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IM03
2/25

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02 pits
Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02 pits
3/25

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02
Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02
4/25

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Dragon Penske Autosport, Penske EV-5
Antonio Giovinazzi, Dragon Penske Autosport, Penske EV-5
5/25

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02
Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02
6/25

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21
7/25

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Robin Frijns, Envision Racing, Audi e-tron FE07
Robin Frijns, Envision Racing, Audi e-tron FE07
8/25

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Oliver Turvey, NIO 333 Racing, NIO 333 001
Oliver Turvey, NIO 333 Racing, NIO 333 001
9/25

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02
Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02
10/25

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Jake Dennis, Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21
Jake Dennis, Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21
11/25

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Maximilian Gunther, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IM03
Maximilian Gunther, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IM03
12/25

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Dan Ticktum, NIO 333, NIO 333 001
Dan Ticktum, NIO 333, NIO 333 001
13/25

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Oliver Rowland, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M7Electro
Oliver Rowland, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M7Electro
14/25

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Robin Frijns, Envision Racing, Audi e-tron FE07
Robin Frijns, Envision Racing, Audi e-tron FE07
15/25

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Sergio Sette Camara, Dragon Penske Autosport, Penske EV-5
Sergio Sette Camara, Dragon Penske Autosport, Penske EV-5
16/25

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02
Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02
17/25

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5
Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5
18/25

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Maximilian Gunther, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IM03
Maximilian Gunther, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IM03
19/25

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02
20/25

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Pascal Wehlein, Tag Heuer Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric
Pascal Wehlein, Tag Heuer Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric
21/25

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Oliver Turvey, NIO 333 Racing, NIO 333 001
Oliver Turvey, NIO 333 Racing, NIO 333 001
22/25

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Dragon Penske Autosport, Penske EV-5
Antonio Giovinazzi, Dragon Penske Autosport, Penske EV-5
23/25

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Dragon Penske Autosport, Penske EV-5
Antonio Giovinazzi, Dragon Penske Autosport, Penske EV-5
24/25

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Jake Dennis, Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21
Jake Dennis, Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21
25/25

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

comments

Evans quickest as Formula E trials new qualifying format
Evans quickest as Formula E trials new qualifying format
Latest news

Gallery: Valencia Formula E pre-season test in photos
Formula E

Gallery: Valencia Formula E pre-season test in photos

Evans quickest as Formula E trials new qualifying format
Formula E

Evans quickest as Formula E trials new qualifying format

Frijns tops Formula E pre-season test opening day for Envision
Formula E

Frijns tops Formula E pre-season test opening day for Envision

How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait
Formula E

How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait

How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait

With its ultra-successful sister team in Formula 1 and a support network providing some of the best minds and resources in the business, Mercedes Formula E team principal Ian James knew his squad had all the winning ingredients. But mixing it together was no easy feat and required key attributes to be grown from within

Formula E
5 h
How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself

How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself

OPINION: Few figures in racing today divide opinion like Dan Ticktum. The Formula 2 race winner now has the chance to wipe his professional slate clean with his move into Formula E, but it won't be easy at the squad which has brought up the rear for the past three years. Here are the three key criteria he must meet to make a lasting impression on the series.

Formula E
Nov 27, 2021
How Mercedes pulled off a silent coup in Formula E

How Mercedes pulled off a silent coup in Formula E

By virtue of its Formula 1 success, Mercedes was expected to rise to power in Formula E before long. That it won both the drivers' and manufacturers' championships this year, after only two seasons as a full works effort, belies a tricky path littered with potential pitfalls

Formula E
Nov 26, 2021
Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive

Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive

OPINION: Circuit racing has traditionally favoured front- or rear-wheel-drive setups, eschewing the equal distribution of power. But for Formula E and other electric-powered series, our columnist believes it's a perfect fit.

Formula E
Oct 13, 2021
How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

The Wolffs have carved their own paths in motorsport, leading their respective teams to success in Formula 1 and Formula E. But the two came together last month as their drivers finished first and second in the FE drivers' championship - a feat they are hugely proud of. In a rare joint interview, they reflect on a remarkable season

Formula E
Sep 21, 2021
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was one without a narrative for much of the season, with no single car or driver able to break away from the pack. That makes choosing a top 10 especially difficult, particularly as the qualifying format meant some worthy performers were unable to enjoy their day in the sun.

Formula E
Sep 19, 2021
How Mercedes and de Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way

How Mercedes and de Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way

When Nyck de Vries dominated the first race of what would be the most controversial and unpredictable Formula E season to date, it looked as though Mercedes was in for a cakewalk. But as the campaign wore on, the path to a title double became increasingly rocky. Neither driver or team would be assured of the crown until the closing stages of the very final race on a weekend of struggle in Berlin.

Formula E
Sep 17, 2021
The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep di Grassi winning

The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep di Grassi winning

OPINION: The departure of Audi from Formula E meant its long-time driver Lucas di Grassi would need to find a new berth to stay on the grid. His deal at Venturi Racing will ensure the championship's first-ever race winner will remain competitive into the final year of the current Gen2 ruleset - although it may not be a long-term fit

Formula E
Sep 15, 2021
