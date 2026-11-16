Analysis

Formula E

Formula E Gen4: Double the downforce and greater freedom with electronic controls

Ahead of the Jarama test, FIA Technical Manager Vincent Gaillardot spoke to Motorsport.com about how Formula E's Gen4 car has been developed with performance in mind. Downforce has increased significantly, while teams will also have greater freedom over electronic systems

Gianluca D'Alessandro

Published: Nov 16, 2026, 3:21 PM

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Gen4

Photo by: FIA Formula E

The Gen4 is aiming to change Formula E forever. This is not simply an ambition but a promise that reflects the direction taken in developing the next generation of electric single-seaters since 2023.

The targets have been raised not only in terms of performance, but also in the transfer of technology developed on track to road cars, creating a closer link than ever between the two.

Compared with previous generations, the Gen4 has a clear objective: to demonstrate just how far an electric single-seater can go. The figures underline that ambition. In qualifying mode, power will increase to 600kW (around 815bhp), while aerodynamic downforce will more than double. The addition of permanent four-wheel drive will also give drivers considerably more grip.

"As part of our focus on performance, we pushed aerodynamic development further compared with previous generations. That was the main focus and, with Bridgestone coming in as the new tyre supplier, we also dedicated a lot of time to tyre development, working intensively to introduce different solutions," FIA Technical Manager Vincent Gaillardot told Motorsport.com.

"It was a great team effort with all the suppliers to achieve the performance targets we had set ourselves."

These elements are not only necessary to improve performance, but also to give drivers the tools to tame a car with such high power and virtually instant torque. Increasing aerodynamic downforce is part of that approach. The car was also redesigned in several areas during development to meet the FIA's targets.

Downforce more than doubles

Gen4 high-downforce front wing

Photo by: Gianluca D'Alessandro

One example was the decision to redesign the high-downforce package towards the end of 2025, raising the bar further in the pursuit of aerodynamic performance.

"It was part of the development process. We had a target and went through an initial iteration, as you do with everything. It was the same with the tyres: we had several versions because that is part of development. In the wind tunnel, we had a downforce target and decided to achieve it in the best possible way," Gaillardot explained.

The pursuit of performance has been one of the defining features of the Gen4, which is why two distinct aerodynamic packages have been developed: one for high downforce and another for low downforce.

In the high-downforce configuration, for example, the front wing sits lower and has a different angle. An opening on either side allows airflow to pass from the inner section to the outer section, where a small additional element is also positioned to generate extra downforce and increase grip.

In the low-downforce configuration, by contrast, this area is completely closed to improve aerodynamic efficiency.

There are also clear differences at the rear wing. The high-downforce version features a second flap, while the entire profile sits higher to generate greater vertical load. Taken together, these changes result in a more significant difference in downforce between the two configurations than might initially appear.

The high-downforce package will be used in shorter 30-minute sprint races, officially dubbed E-PrixUnleashed, where drivers will be able to push flat-out. The low-downforce package will be retained for full-distance races, where energy management will remain critical to the result.

Gen4 high-downforce rear wing

Photo by: Gianluca D'Alessandro

A host of new features

The Gen4's pursuit of performance is not limited to aerodynamic downforce. A less visible aspect, but perhaps an even more significant one, is the greater freedom teams will have over electronic systems.

This opens up a wider range of possibilities, particularly when it comes to car set-up, with adjustments also available in real time directly from the steering wheel.

From next season, traction control, active front and rear differentials, brake-by-wire on both axles and torque distribution will all be unrestricted.

"The reason we have given freedom over electronic systems is that all road-going electric cars have electronic systems. They all have active braking now, at least the premium models. They have traction control, ABS and torque control. With electric cars, it is easy to implement all of this.

"So it was important for our manufacturers to introduce these systems. For us, it was important to move away from the idea that 'only the drivers should provide the show', by banning what are considered driver aids, and instead shift the focus towards technology, because a Formula E car should be technology-focused," Gaillardot added.

An active front differential will allow teams to adjust the car's balance on corner entry, giving drivers greater confidence, particularly during the final phase of braking and the transition into turn-in.

Torque management is perhaps an even more interesting area. With four-wheel drive permanently active, teams will be able to adjust the balance by directing more power to either the front or rear axle.

If the car tends towards oversteer, power can be shifted towards the front axle to stabilise the rear and reduce the load on the rear tyres. In the case of understeer, the opposite approach can be taken.

Powertrain inside Gen4's development car

Photo by: Gianluca D'Alessandro

This level of adjustment will increase the complexity of the cars, but it will also give teams considerably greater precision when working on set-up, allowing them to fine-tune the car's dynamic behaviour to a degree never previously seen in Formula E.

"If you don't have a car that is mechanically perfect, you will be able to try to recreate that through software," explained James Rossiter, the driver who worked with the FIA on the Gen4's track development.

"It will also be a major advantage for the smarter, more analytical drivers, those who work very well with their engineers to understand which parameter needs adjusting. It will be extremely interesting.

"Teams will be able to work on their brake-by-wire systems and how they control braking, as well as their anti-slip and anti-lock systems. This is an area that depends on the engineers at the factory, who manage and optimise all of this, but I would say there is enormous potential here. These elements are more performance-oriented.

"During races, teams will also have a large amount of software at their disposal to maximise energy efficiency and ensure they maintain the highest possible minimum speeds, which is key to being efficient in a race.

"I would say we have unlocked a really interesting combination for engineers and drivers, something they will be able to work on in great depth."

Formula E's Gen4 era began on Monday with the start of the Jarama pre-season test.

Gen4 cars feature a new steering wheel with several new buttons and knobs

Photo by: Gianluca D'Alessandro

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