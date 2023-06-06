Subscribe
Previous / How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
Formula E / Jakarta ePrix II News

Guenther "over the moon" after Maserati's maiden Formula E win in Jakarta

Maximilian Guenther said he was “over the moon” after scoring Maserati MSG's first Formula E victory in the Jakarta E-Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Winner Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing celebrates on the podium

The Stellantis brand had suffered a woeful start to the 2023 FE season after taking over the team from Venturi, with a lack of pace compounded by mistakes on the part of Guenther and particularly team-mate Edoardo Mortara.

But Maserati started to turn its fortunes around from Berlin onwards, with Jakarta confirming the progress team has made as Guenther outduelled Andretti’s Jake Dennis in the second part of the double-header to claim an emphatic win.

It was Maserati's first victory in any world championship race since Juan Manuel Fangio's Formula 1 success in the 1957 German GP, as well as the first for Guenther since his triumph 2021 New York E-Prix with BMW.

“I'm absolutely over the moon and so proud about this achievement today,” said Guenther. “The season hasn't been as easy, especially the start of it and we really kept believing in us, working hard, working in a good direction and clearly the momentum of our season has changed a few weekends ago.

“Berlin was great and we scored good points in the last few races and yeah now the top two poles here, one win and another podium is huge. Just extremely happy.”

Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6 at the start

Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6 at the start

Photo by: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Guenther was unbeaten over a single lap in Indonesia, topping all three practice sessions as well as both qualifying sessions in his DS-powered Maserati car.

A relative lack of efficiency and long-run pace meant he slipped to third in the opening race of the weekend, behind Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein and Andretti's Jake Dennis, but Guenther bounced back on Sunday to add a fourth career win to his tally.

Read Also:

The German driver slipped behind Dennis during the first attack mode cycle, but surged to the front once again after overcutting the British driver at the next round of activations en route to a 2.8s win margin.

“It's great for the dynamic of the team,” said Guenther. “Today the race was pretty perfect.

“Right from the beginning we managed well, tried to save good energy compared to guys around us and we chose the right moment to go and attack.

“Saturday was not as easy and we didn't have enough to beat the two guys in front of us but clearly today was our day.”

shares
comments

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta

How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Evans had to be "roadblock" to secure Jakarta FE podium

Evans had to be "roadblock" to secure Jakarta FE podium

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

Evans had to be "roadblock" to secure Jakarta FE podium Evans had to be "roadblock" to secure Jakarta FE podium

Latest news

LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use

LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use

WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a Hyundai revival

WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a Hyundai revival

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a Hyundai revival WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a Hyundai revival

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes F1 "rocket ship" in Spanish GP

Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes F1 "rocket ship" in Spanish GP

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes F1 "rocket ship" in Spanish GP Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes F1 "rocket ship" in Spanish GP

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe