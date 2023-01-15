Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Frijns doubtful for Diriyah FE after breaking wrist in Mexico crash Next / Bird rues disastrous Mexico FE weekend after driveshaft issue DNF
Formula E / Mexico City ePrix News

Hughes: Mexico FE yellow flag confusion cost debut fourth place

Jake Hughes says a miscommunication from the FIA over a yellow flag at the Mexico City E-Prix cost him fourth place on an impressive Formula E debut.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Hughes: Mexico FE yellow flag confusion cost debut fourth place

The Briton qualified third and, although he dropped behind the Porsche of Pascal Wehrlein as the German manufacturer showed great pace in Mexico, he battled with polesitter Lucas di Grassi to try to secure a podium.

In that battle, Hughes was also attempting to keep fourth away from the chasing Andre Lotterer, but a yellow flag produced for team-mate Rene Rast - who had pulled over on the exit of Turn 7 after a clash with Oliver Rowland - later came to bite.

Race control rescinded the yellow flag having felt Rast's stranded McLaren was out of the line of fire, but Hughes had not been informed of this and lifted on the run to Turn 9.

This allowed Lotterer to pounce, thus providing an opportunity to deprive the British racer of fourth - which he duly did so.

"There was confusion with what the FIA had messaged to the team, and then relayed to me, in terms of a yellow flag going into Turn 9 on the last few laps," Hughes told Motorsport.com.

"But apparently it was supposedly removed and I didn't get told and there was still a light on at the exit of Turn 6.

"So I lifted and unfortunately Andre got told the road message, so he got me on the last lap."

Lucas di Grassi, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro, Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3, Jake Hughes, McLaren, Nissan e-4ORCE 04

Lucas di Grassi, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro, Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3, Jake Hughes, McLaren, Nissan e-4ORCE 04

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Hughes explained his difficulties to pass di Grassi, as the Mahindra driver put in a sterling defensive performance to claim a podium in his first race for the Indian team.

Although feeling that McLaren's energy management had been strong throughout, Hughes said that the car set-up was not quite enough for him to make the move on the Brazilian - which ultimately resulted in him overconsuming energy in the latter stages.

"I think in general, P4 was probably where, where we were, if not P3 on a different track. We had good efficiency, maybe not compared to the Porsche cars, but definitely compared to di Grassi we were saving quite well," he said.

"We had an energy advantage definitely at some point, but we didn't quite have the car balance though, so we were struggling a lot with rear grip.

"It meant that, even though I had the energy advantage, I couldn't make a move on him and effectively trying to make that move, I just overspent all my energy."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Frijns doubtful for Diriyah FE after breaking wrist in Mexico crash
Previous article

Frijns doubtful for Diriyah FE after breaking wrist in Mexico crash
Next article

Bird rues disastrous Mexico FE weekend after driveshaft issue DNF

Bird rues disastrous Mexico FE weekend after driveshaft issue DNF
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Frijns doubtful for Diriyah FE after breaking wrist in Mexico crash Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Frijns doubtful for Diriyah FE after breaking wrist in Mexico crash

Mexico City E-Prix: Di Grassi claims pole after Dennis error in final Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Di Grassi claims pole after Dennis error in final

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Prime
Formula E

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Latest news

Symonds to stay in F1 tech role for "a good while" after calling off retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Symonds to stay in F1 tech role for "a good while" after calling off retirement

Pat Symonds plans to continue as Formula 1’s chief technical officer for “a good while” after delaying his planned retirement in 2022.

Renault launches new Rally3 car in Andorra
WRC WRC

Renault launches new Rally3 car in Andorra

Renault has officially revealed its challenger to enter the Rally3 sphere of the FIA rally pyramid.

Team Redline and R8G Esports win 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Esports Esports

Team Redline and R8G Esports win 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

Felipe Drugovich, Felix Rosenqvist, Luke Bennett and Chris Lulham have won the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual for Team Redline. In GTE, Alexander Smolyar, Scott Andrews, Timotej Andonovski and Erhan Jajovski won for R8G Esport.

Bird rues disastrous Mexico FE weekend after driveshaft issue DNF
Formula E Formula E

Bird rues disastrous Mexico FE weekend after driveshaft issue DNF

An "impossible" car in qualifying and a suspected driveshaft issue capped off a miserable Mexico City E-Prix for Sam Bird, who branded the Formula E season opener as "proper s***".

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Prime

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

With braking issues scuppering his championship hopes at a crucial moment in the 2021-22 Formula E season, Mitch Evans is more determined than ever heading into this year. He explains how he plans to make it third time lucky after two title near-misses

Formula E
Jan 12, 2023
10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing Prime

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

The prologue to the 2022/2023 Formula E season has concluded as the series gets set for the new Gen3 era. After almost four days of testing in Valencia this week, Motorsport.com takes a look at the 10 major talking points that will dominate the build-up to the new campaign getting underway in January.

Formula E
Dec 17, 2022
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Prime

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

With Mercedes gone and DS moving teams, Jaguar has a big opportunity at the start of Formula E's Gen3 era. The technical challenges in understanding the new car have been vast, with senior figures James Barclay and Phil Charles outlining to Motorsport.com the pitfalls along the way

Formula E
Dec 1, 2022
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes teammate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season Prime

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

With his winning streak coming to an end this season, the 2021-22 Formula E season was tumultuous for Sam Bird, failing to gather momentum as Jaguar generally struggled. But the long-term favourite looks forward to bouncing back next season as the championship enters its new era

Formula E
Aug 30, 2022
What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2 Prime

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

The 2021-2022 Formula E season finale brought the curtain down on the Gen2 era of the all-electric world championship. It elevated FE to new heights, fulfilling its intended directive. While it is a good launching pad for the impending Gen3 cycle, there are certain aspects the series must tackle for the new era to have the same impact as its predecessor

Formula E
Aug 16, 2022
The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge Prime

The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge

The odds were heavily stacked in Stoffel Vandoorne’s favour to capture the Formula E crown at the Seoul finale, but chief rival Mitch Evans applied maximum pressure with victory in the first race. It meant Vandoorne had to show his resolve to reproduce the key qualities he held all season to complete his march to the title

Formula E
Aug 15, 2022
Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title? Prime

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title?

Stoffel Vandoorne is on the brink of the Formula E title with a commanding lead ahead of the Seoul finale, but both rivals and unknowns still stand in his way. Here’s a run through of what Vandoorne must overcome to clinch the championship and how his competition will look to pull off the biggest of shocks.

Formula E
Aug 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.