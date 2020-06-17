Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix III
08 Aug
-
08 Aug
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
-
12 Aug
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
-
13 Aug
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Jaguar: Berlin finale could lead to more retirements

shares
comments
Jaguar: Berlin finale could lead to more retirements
By:
Jun 17, 2020, 2:16 PM

Formula E’s use of three circuit layouts at the Tempelhof Airport in Berlin to complete the coronavirus-interrupted 2019-20 season could lead to more cars running out of energy.

The championship announced on Wednesday that six races will take place across nine days in August as part of three double-header events at the German facility to complete the current campaign.

Each pair of races will run on a different configuration at the airfield, which will heavily restrict the amount of simulator preparation each team can undertake.

Envision Virgin Racing managing director Sylvain Filipi told Motorsport.com: “Even one double-header is already pretty tiring for the team, so three in the space of nine days is brutal - but it's the right thing to do.

“It's going to challenging in terms of accident damage: if you have any forms of issues, you have only a little time to turn things around.

“On the sporting side, when Formula E uses a different layout, every time it will be a new challenge for us.

“Normally, we would know the layout of the track in advance and we would practice on the simulator.

“Now, we won't be able to do that. It's not a bad thing, it's just a new challenge for us.”

When asked by Motorsport.com if this could lead to more cars retiring, Filippi added: “Absolutely, but we'll try our best to avoid that.

“What's really amazing in Formula E is that even if you change the radius of one corner by a few degrees, it actually impacts our energy throughout the whole track.

“So if we now have radically different corners and whatever, then you have to start from scratch.”

However, he did not expect the use of one venue for all of the remaining races to have the potential to markedly benefit certain teams.

“Potentially, in pure technical terms that could be correct. It makes sense, depending on the powertrain architecture and the set-up of a particular team.

“Having said that, I'm hoping and I think most likely not. Or, if so, not in a big way at all.

“Even though we all use different powertrains and architecture, it's incredible how close we are in performance to each other.

“I very much doubt one team will run away with it. It seems very unlikely.

“It goes back to the different track layouts - some teams will do a better job at reacting and coming up with a better set-up and strategy at very short notice for the new layout.”

Next article
Formula E to hold six Berlin races in August

Previous article

Formula E to hold six Berlin races in August
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Supercars

The Bend in danger of losing 2020 Supercars round

2
Supercars

Engineering change for Walkinshaw Andretti United

3
Le Mans

Le Mans 1990: How Salazar was bumped out of the winning Jaguar

4
Formula 1

Ten remarkable one-time winners in Formula 1

5
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals first use of F1's MGU-H in road cars

3h

Latest videos

The Second Formula E Battery You Probably Didn't Know About 02:35
Formula E

The Second Formula E Battery You Probably Didn't Know About

#ThinkingForward with Alejandro Agag 24:32
Formula E

#ThinkingForward with Alejandro Agag

#ThinkingForward with Jean-Eric Vergne 27:14
Formula E

#ThinkingForward with Jean-Eric Vergne

How Does a Racing Driver Cope In Lockdown? 24:58
Formula E

How Does a Racing Driver Cope In Lockdown?

Formula E Race At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race highlights 01:37
Formula E

Formula E Race At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race highlights

Latest news

Jaguar: Berlin finale could lead to more retirements
Formula E

Jaguar: Berlin finale could lead to more retirements

Formula E to hold six Berlin races in August
Formula E

Formula E to hold six Berlin races in August

New series: Under the skin of Mahindra’s electric power
Formula E

New series: Under the skin of Mahindra’s electric power

Di Grassi: Ousted Abt deserves another chance in Formula E
Formula E

Di Grassi: Ousted Abt deserves another chance in Formula E

Rast to test Formula E car as Audi evaluates Abt replacement
Formula E

Rast to test Formula E car as Audi evaluates Abt replacement

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.