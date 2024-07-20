Jaguar’s “free to race” policy that could put Formula E championship glory at risk

“We want it more than you can possibly imagine.” Heading into the Formula E season finale this weekend, Jaguar team principal James Barclay’s demeanour exudes calmness as his team sits on the cusp of a historic double. But underneath that calm exterior is a man who knows all too well what is at stake in London, having come so close to the ultimate success before.

The statistics show that the destiny of both titles sit in the British manufacturer’s hands, as it leads the teams’ championship by 33 points from Porsche, while drivers Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans occupy first and second in the drivers’ standings. It’s an enviable position to be in ahead of the final two races of the season at London’s ExCeL, but with that advantage come expectations and added pressure.

In another alternative reality, both titles would have already been wrapped up. Cassidy was just one lap away from making a big step towards winning the drivers’ championship in Portland and putting Jaguar realistically out of reach in the constructors’ standings, but for a penultimate lap spin while leading.

Instead, Porsche and Pascal Wehrlein sit ready to pounce, the German level on points with Evans, just 12 behind Cassidy. The second Porsche of Antonio Felix da Costa also has a mathematical chance of the title and is the man in form after winning four of the last five races.

But being 21 points behind Wehrlein with just 58 points up for grabs this weekend means that the Portuguese driver will likely be called into action to support his team-mate’s title hopes.

Not so at Jaguar, at least for now, as both Cassidy and Evans have been told they are free to fight their own battle, but one which could well put the teams’ title – the priority as stated by Barclay – very much at risk.

Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 alongside Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

It’s not inconceivable to think that both Cassidy and Evans will find themselves directly fighting on track, and although Evans has stated he sees there being no risk of the pair coming together, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that contact could be made, especially around a tight and twisty track where overtaking will be difficult.

Cassidy knows all too well about intra-team contact at this venue, having damaged his front wing on team-mate Sebastien Buemi’s car when at Envision 12 months ago, which ended his title hopes.

The dynamic between Cassidy and Evans is vastly different, however, the two firm friends off the track having grown up and climbed the motorsport ranks together from their time in New Zealand.

But with so much at stake and in the heat of battle, the ambition of two drivers intent on claiming a first Formula E title could put Jaguar’s ambition of a maiden teams’ title on the line if not managed properly.

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

“For us, we support them both equally at this point,” Barclay tells Motorsport.com. “They are free to race unless one of them is in a position where it’s unlikely they’re going to win the championship or it’s mathematically impossible.

“We said that coming into this weekend, if something happens on Saturday which potentially means one of them is largely out of the equation, all our efforts should be on making sure the other driver wins the championship. They’re professionals. The rule is quite simple, you can race but you can’t put the team at jeopardy.”

For a brand that has so much motorsport heritage, it’s somewhat remarkable that after eight years of being in Formula E, Jaguar has yet to claim a title. It’s certainly not for a lack of trying, having taken either the drivers’ or the teams’ title battle down to the last round for the previous three seasons.

But each time it has come up short. Now, with arguably the best driver pairing, quickest car on the grid and a points advantage in both championships, it has everything at its disposal to claim a first world championship since it tasted sportscar success back in 1991.

“Of course, if it doesn’t happen we will be absolutely gutted by that but we won’t see ourselves as not being successful, because success is about putting yourself to fight for championships, and we’ve done that four years in a row,” says Barclay.

“Whatever happens now, we’re a really successful team this year, we’ve operated at a world-class level and the drivers have done a phenomenal job.”