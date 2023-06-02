Subscribe
Previous / Saunas to paddling pools - How FE drivers are preparing for Jakarta's heat Next / Hughes: First FE podium "not too far" as McLaren targets race pace gains
Formula E / Jakarta ePrix I Practice report

Jakarta E-Prix: Gunther leads Maserati 1-2 in first FE practice

Maximilian Gunther led a 1-2 for Maserati MSG in opening Formula E practice for the Jakarta E-Prix, while championship leader Nick Cassidy ended up a frustrating 17th on the timesheets.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Track atmosphere

Gunther lapped the 2.4km circuit in the Indonesia capital in 1m08.946s towards the end of the 30-minute session, edging out his team-mate Edoardo Mortara by 0.191s to claim the top spot.

The two Maserati MSG cars were quick from the onset, with Gunther setting the early pace on a 1m10.811s and Mortara backing up his team-mate in second.

A number of drivers then enjoyed stints at the top of the times as the track rubbered in, including DS Penske pair Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Eric Vergne, before Pascal Wehrlein broke the 1m10s barrier in his Porsche to put himself ahead of the competition.

The Maserati duo responded with Mortara setting a 1m0.538s flyer before Gunther moved even further clear of the opposition with a 1m09.263s.

Some more last-minute improvements followed, with Gunther’s final effort of 1m08.946s securing him the fastest time in the first of three practice sessions this weekend.

Vandoorne managed to briefly separate the two Maserati cars, but Mortara’s last-gasp attempt helped the Monaco-based team complete a 1-2 finish by 0.006s.

Jaguar’s Mitch Evans stood down in 20th going into the final 10 minutes of practice, but a series of quick laps propelled him to fourth at the flag, 0.342s down on pacesetter Gunther.

Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein, who hasn’t finished on the podium since his double win in Diriyah back in January, was fifth fastest with a time of 1m09.556s.

Jake Dennis was classified just 0.014s behind in sixth in his Porsche-powered Andretti car, while Sam Bird was another tenth adrift in sixth in the second of the two Jaguars.

Eighth place went to Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa, while the top 10 was rounded out by Vergne and Envision driver Sebastien Buemi.

Buemi’s team-mate and championship leader Cassidy was visibly angry over team radio after running out of time to complete another flying lap, ending up more than a second off the pace in 17th.

David Beckmann, making his FE debut this weekend in place of Andre Lotterer at Andretti, finished just behind Cassidy in 18th, while Roberto Merhi was 21st among 22 drivers after receiving a last-minute call to replace Oliver Rowland at Mahindra.

Merhi had a lock-up at Turn 1 in a session that went without any major disruptions.

Jakarta E-Prix - FP1 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 7 Germany Maximilian Gunther
Monaco Maserati Racing 1'08.946
2 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Maserati Racing 1'09.137 0.191
3 1 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United States DS Penske 1'09.143 0.197
4 9 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'09.485 0.539
5 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'09.556 0.610
6 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1'09.570 0.624
7 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'09.669 0.723
8 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
Germany Porsche Team 1'09.684 0.738
9 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne
United States DS Penske 1'09.715 0.769
10 16 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'09.801 0.855
11 33 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'09.827 0.881
12 3 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'09.868 0.922
13 51 Switzerland Nico Müller
Germany Team Abt 1'09.900 0.954
14 23 France Sacha Fenestraz
Japan Nissan e.dams 1'09.905 0.959
15 58 Germany René Rast
United Kingdom McLaren 1'10.052 1.106
16 5 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
United Kingdom McLaren 1'10.071 1.125
17 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'10.125 1.179
18 36 Germany David Beckmann
United States Andretti Autosport 1'10.131 1.185
19 17 France Norman Nato
Japan Nissan e.dams 1'10.366 1.420
20 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
India Mahindra Racing 1'10.390 1.444
21 8 Spain Roberto Merhi
India Mahindra Racing 1'10.780 1.834
22 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany Team Abt 1'11.244 2.298
