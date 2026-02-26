Jake Dennis signs new Andretti Formula E deal after ‘seriously considering’ other options

Jake Dennis will remain with Andretti at the start of Formula E’s Gen4 era after signing a new multi-year deal with the American squad.

Despite ‘seriously considering’ other options amid interest from rival manufacturers, the Briton has committed to the team with which he won the 2023 Formula E title.

The contract extension will see him continue at Andretti until at least the 2027-28 season, the second campaign under the new Gen4 regulations that will come into effect later this year.

Rumours of a potential split between Dennis and Andretti first began circulating in the summer of last year, as multiple manufacturers sought to secure his services for the current 2025-26 season.

Dennis ultimately chose to see out his existing deal and has now agreed fresh terms after starting the new campaign with a victory in the Sao Paulo opener.

“There were definitely other options on the table, but I think my priority was always to try and remain at Andretti,” the 30-year-old told Motorsport.com.

“It's somewhere where I felt very comfortable for the past six years now. Andretti is somewhat of a family to me.

“I've been working with the same people over and over again now. Some have come, some have gone, but ultimately, it's a place where I feel very comfortable at, and I always wanted to continue my partnership.

“There were obviously other options on the table, which were serious considerations.

“But from my side, it was not too difficult a decision to continue with Andretti and remain focused on our goals together of trying to win another world championship.”

Jake Dennis, Andretti Formula E Photo by: Jed Leicester / LAT Images via Getty Images

Dennis joined Andretti when it was BMW’s factory partner in 2020-21, finishing an impressive third in the championship in his rookie season with victories at Valencia and London.

He remained a frontrunner after BMW’s withdrawal and delivered Andretti’s first drivers’ title in 2023 in its debut season as a Porsche customer.

Although he slipped to seventh in the championship in the last two seasons, Dennis’ 2023 campaign proved that customer teams can beat their bigger factory rivals to the title.

Whether repeating such a feat will be possible in the Gen4 era remains a question, as manufacturers are offered greater freedom under the new ruleset.

Asked whether customer teams will be able to fight for titles when the Gen4 rules are introduced, Dennis said: “I hope so. Obviously, that was my intention to fight for world titles and why I re-signed with Andretti to allow me to fight for race wins and championships.

“I do think it will be a little bit more difficult though, just purely because the car is so much more complex. An active differential, front and rear, constant four-wheel-drive, it's very complex in comparison to the Gen3 car. The level of understanding required from the driver and the personnel of the team is that much higher.

“It won't be easy, but I'm confident that the team I have around me inside of Andretti will be able to put our best foot forward and really try and give me the best race car possible come the first race of Gen4, wherever that will be.

“I think ultimately the biggest thing will just be the manufacturer themselves, whoever it will be. It will be the most overriding catalyst out of everything. I think you might see a little bit of a differential between the manufacturers because it's such a new car. So you're very much relying on how good the powertrain is from the manufacturer which you've chosen to go with.”

Andretti has yet to announce its manufacturer supplier for the Gen4 era, but it is widely expected to end its ties with Porsche and join forces with Nissan instead. Such a deal, if completed, would see Andretti effectively take over the position that was occupied by McLaren until its exit from Formula E at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Dennis admitted that there was some friction between Andretti and Porsche early in the collaboration, but believes the relationship has improved with time.

“The collaboration which we've had with Porsche in Gen3 has obviously been a little bit of a challenge. But I honestly think now into our Gen3 final year, the collaboration between the two teams of Porsche and Andretti is in a pretty good spot. The relationship is slowly rebuilding, which is nice.”