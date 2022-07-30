Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Drivers predict less overtaking with London FE hairpin removal Next / London E-Prix: Dennis wows home Formula E crowd with pole
Formula E / London ePrix I Practice report

London E-Prix: Dennis holds off Rowland to lead FE practice on home soil

Jake Dennis set the fastest time in Formula E free practice for the opening London E-Prix, his 1m13.661s enough to hold off fellow Brit Oliver Rowland in FP2.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
London E-Prix: Dennis holds off Rowland to lead FE practice on home soil

A late red flag, produced by Dan Ticktum, gave Avalanche Andretti's Dennis enough opportunity to displace Nyck de Vries from the top of the timing boards - and keep the accolade of fastest time away from a late siege.

Robin Frijns was top after the first flurry of representative lap times, before being shaded by Rowland as the two settled into the 1m15s.

FP1 headliner Sergio Sette Camara then put half a tenth over Rowland, before the Brazilian was displaced by Jake Dennis - who in turn was moved out of top spot by Mahindra's Alexander Sims.

Mitch Evans then brought the times into the 1m14s, preceding a flurry of drivers all contending for top spot - before Dennis fired in a 1m14.270s to sit on top of the times.

But the Mercedes duo both began promising laps, granting Stoffel Vandoorne a brief lead of the session with a 1m13.933s.

Teammate de Vries quickly shuffled Vandoorne down a spot, however, by logging a 1m13.767s to go top - which remained largely unchallenged for a spell.

Maximilian Gunther got closest, sticking his Nissan e.dams between the two Mercedes on the timing board with a 1m13.860s, before a red flag paused the session in the final 10 minutes - with NIO 333's Ticktum going off at Turn 6 and requiring roadside assistance to collect his car.

The session resumed with three minutes remaining, with multiple drivers using it as an opportunity to simulate qualifying with an out-lap followed by a full-power run.

Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5

Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

De Vries' time was initially safe from an Evans threat, but Dennis fired in a late 1m13.661s to overhaul the Dutchman's control over the session and claim top spot.

Andre Lotterer looked good to challenge Dennis, but fell short at the line and could only take second, which became third as Rowland's late effort was a scant 0.007s faster.

Lucas di Grassi was fifth behind de Vries, as Evans' time was enough to beat Gunther to seventh.

Championship leader Vandoorne dropped to eighth, ahead of Sette Camara in ninth as the Dragon Penske driver looked impressive, while Oliver Askew made it both Andretti's in the top 10.

Sette Camara had headed the opening free practice session on Friday afternoon, a 1m14.487s set within the final five minutes of the session to depose Mitch Evans from the top.

New York City E-Prix winner Nick Cassidy placed third in the Friday session, with Antonio Giovinazzi making it up to fourth.

London E-Prix: Full practice results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1'13.661
2 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 1'13.743 0.082
3 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'13.750 0.089
4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'13.767 0.106
5 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Monaco Venturi 1'13.807 0.146
6 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'13.858 0.197
7 Germany Maximilian Gunther
France DAMS 1'13.860 0.199
8 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'13.933 0.272
9 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'13.951 0.290
10 United States Oliver Askew
United States Andretti Autosport 1'13.993 0.332
11 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
United States Dragon Racing 1'13.994 0.333
12 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
France Techeetah 1'14.109 0.448
13 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'14.139 0.478
14 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'14.157 0.496
15 France Jean-Eric Vergne
France Techeetah 1'14.177 0.516
16 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'14.202 0.541
17 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'14.265 0.604
18 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 1'14.392 0.731
19 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'14.436 0.775
20 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'14.519 0.858
21 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'14.948 1.287
22 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'15.151 1.490
View full results
shares
comments
Drivers predict less overtaking with London FE hairpin removal
Previous article

Drivers predict less overtaking with London FE hairpin removal
Next article

London E-Prix: Dennis wows home Formula E crowd with pole

London E-Prix: Dennis wows home Formula E crowd with pole
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
De Vries loses London E-Prix Formula E podium for robust defending London ePrix I
Formula E

De Vries loses London E-Prix Formula E podium for robust defending

Dennis: Qualifying did "80% of the work" in London Formula E win London ePrix I
Formula E

Dennis: Qualifying did "80% of the work" in London Formula E win

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight Prime
Formula E

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

Latest news

De Vries loses London E-Prix Formula E podium for robust defending
Formula E Formula E

De Vries loses London E-Prix Formula E podium for robust defending

Nyck de Vries has been handed a five-second penalty after Formula E's London E-Prix, dropping from third to sixth place after using more than one defensive manoeuvre against Nick Cassidy.

Dennis: Qualifying did "80% of the work" in London Formula E win
Formula E Formula E

Dennis: Qualifying did "80% of the work" in London Formula E win

London E-Prix winner Jake Dennis says his qualifying lap did "80 percent of the work" in his victory, and felt in control over Stoffel Vandoorne in the closing stages.

Mortara says FE title chance is lost after London no-score
Formula E Formula E

Mortara says FE title chance is lost after London no-score

A sullen Edoardo Mortara reckons his Formula E title chances have come undone in the opening London E-Prix, feeling the gap to points leader Stoffel Vandoorne has become too large.

London E-Prix: Dennis wows home Formula E crowd with pole
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Dennis wows home Formula E crowd with pole

Jake Dennis took pole position for the London E-Prix, delighting a raucous crowd at his home Formula E round as he beat championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne in the final.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight Prime

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

For the second year in a row, the Venturi team is in the thick of the fight for Formula E title glory with Edoardo Mortara. That's despite a change to a more meritocratic qualifying system, which was expected to give the works Mercedes team an edge, and ex-Formula 1 racer Jerome d'Ambrosio being new in the team principal hot seat. As he tells Motorsport.com, it's a challenge he's revelling in

Formula E
Jul 26, 2022
Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny Prime

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny

Alexander Sims’ call to give up a pukka Formula E spot after four seasons in the series may have surprised some, but after laying out his reasoning and what he hopes comes next, very few onlookers can argue against his plan.

Formula E
Jul 20, 2022
How FE's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache Prime

How FE's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

Nick Cassidy hadn't enjoyed too many joyful moments in the 2021-22 Formula E campaign, but the Envision Virgin driver was the class of the field in New York - even after a sudden downpour had caused him and several others to shunt heavily out of the first race. Red flags saved his bacon on that occasion, but a 30-place penalty that cost him pole for race two due to a new battery opened the door for Antonio Felix da Costa

Formula E
Jul 18, 2022
Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher Prime

Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher

Formula E’s unplanned return to Marrakesh provided teams with a fresh challenge in old but familiar surroundings, as Edoardo Mortara kept his cool in melting conditions to triumph and retake the championship lead

Formula E
Jul 4, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Prime

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Jean-Eric Vergne had comfortably taken a landmark pole for Formula E's first visit to Indonesia and looked set to win his first race of a highly consistent campaign. But the DS Techeetah driver couldn't answer a late attack from Jaguar's Mitch Evans, who profited from the Frenchman's change in battery management tactics to seize a third win of the campaign

Formula E
Jun 6, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner Prime

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Briton

Formula E
May 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.