Subscribe
Previous / Da Costa slams Formula E officials after London podium loss Next / London E-Prix: Cassidy takes final pole of 2023 season as Envision takes points lead
Formula E / London ePrix II News

London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale

Mitch Evans led a Jaguar 1-2 in the third practice session for the second London E-Prix this weekend, with newly crowned champion Jake Dennis finishing 10th.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Race winner in yesterday’s race at the ExCeL London, Evans remained towards the top of the times for the duration of the 30-minute session on Sunday morning.

The Kiwi was fastest after the opening 10 minutes with a 1m11.079s, before lowering his best to a 1m10.946s.

Evans’ win yesterday elevated him into second in the championship, just eight points ahead of fellow Kiwi Nick Cassidy, while their respective teams, Jaguar and Envision Racing, sit tied on points in the teams’ standings ahead of this afternoon’s season-finale.

Heading into the second half of Sunday’s session Sebastien Buemi hit the top of the times, the Envision driver posting a 1m10.667s.

Cassidy, who ended up in the escape road at Turn 10 on two occasions during the session, went marginally faster than his team-mate – just 0.088s quicker – with Sam Bird slotting into third ahead of team-mate Evans making it a Jaguar powertrain 1-2-3-4 heading into the final 10 minutes.

Bird improved again, moving to the top of the times with a 1m10.349s, but which lasted only minutes as Evans went faster still – setting a 1m10.152s that would prove to be the fastest time in the session with more than five minutes left on the clock.

Bird improved once again with his final effort but fell 0.071s short of beating Evans, who failed to improve on his final run.

Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Buemi improved with his final effort to finish third, 0.252s behind Evans’ best lap, with Nissan’s Sacha Fenestraz splitting the Envision drivers in fourth.

NIO 333’s Dan Ticktum finished sixth with his team-mate, Sergio Sette Camara, two places behind in eighth.

Ahead of the session, it was confirmed the Brazilian had been disqualified from his finishing position of sixth on the road in yesterday’s London E-Prix.

This was after the FIA’s deputy technical delegate had asked the NIO 333 team to change the damaged front wing on Sette Camara’s car during the second red flag, but which “was deemed safe by the team” and not replaced.

Dennis, who clinched the Formula E title after a chaotic race on Saturday which included two red flags, finished down in 10th, 0.713s behind the best lap from Evans having taken to the escape road early in proceedings at Turn 1 before rejoining.

cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 NZL Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 20 1'10.152  
2 GBR Sam Bird Jaguar Racing 21 1'10.223 0.071
3 SUI Sebastien Buemi Envision Virgin Racing 21 1'10.404 0.252
4 FRA Sacha Fenestraz Nissan Formula E Team 21 1'10.556 0.404
5 NZL Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing 21 1'10.579 0.427
6 GBR Dan Ticktum NIO 333 Racing 20 1'10.614 0.462
7 POR Antonio Felix da Costa Porsche Formula E Team 19 1'10.694 0.542
8 BRA Sérgio Sette Câmara NIO 333 Racing 21 1'10.761 0.609
9 GER Pascal Wehrlein Porsche Formula E Team 21 1'10.792 0.640
10 GBR Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti Formula E 18 1'10.865 0.713
11 GER Maximilian Günther Maserati MSG Racing 21 1'10.872 0.720
12 SUI Edoardo Mortara Maserati MSG Racing 22 1'10.948 0.796
13 FRA Norman Nato Nissan Formula E Team 22 1'11.036 0.884
14 FRA Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 21 1'11.100 0.948
15 GER René Rast NEOM McLaren Formula E Team 19 1'11.112 0.960
16 GER Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti Formula E 21 1'11.153 1.001
17 SUI Nico Müller ABT CUPRA Formula E Team 19 1'11.213 1.061
18 BRA Lucas di Grassi Mahindra Racing 21 1'11.217 1.065
19 BEL Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 21 1'11.226 1.074
20 GBR Jake Hughes NEOM McLaren Formula E Team 19 1'11.469 1.317
21 HOL Robin Frijns ABT CUPRA Formula E Team 18 1'11.487 1.335
22 ESP Roberto Merhi Mahindra Racing 19 1'11.724 1.572
shares
comments

Da Costa slams Formula E officials after London podium loss

London E-Prix: Cassidy takes final pole of 2023 season as Envision takes points lead
Stefan Mackley More from
Stefan Mackley
Formula E London E-Prix conditions were "pretty dangerous"

Formula E London E-Prix conditions were "pretty dangerous"

Formula E
London ePrix II

Formula E London E-Prix conditions were "pretty dangerous" Formula E London E-Prix conditions were "pretty dangerous"

Cassidy 'played with the race' in Formula E London win

Cassidy 'played with the race' in Formula E London win

Formula E
London ePrix II

Cassidy 'played with the race' in Formula E London win Cassidy 'played with the race' in Formula E London win

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Rome ePrix II

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Latest news

Buescher holds off Hamlin to claim Richmond Cup win

Buescher holds off Hamlin to claim Richmond Cup win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II

Buescher holds off Hamlin to claim Richmond Cup win Buescher holds off Hamlin to claim Richmond Cup win

Formula E London E-Prix conditions were "pretty dangerous"

Formula E London E-Prix conditions were "pretty dangerous"

FE Formula E
London ePrix II

Formula E London E-Prix conditions were "pretty dangerous" Formula E London E-Prix conditions were "pretty dangerous"

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP

Cassidy 'played with the race' in Formula E London win

Cassidy 'played with the race' in Formula E London win

FE Formula E
London ePrix II

Cassidy 'played with the race' in Formula E London win Cassidy 'played with the race' in Formula E London win

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland
Jamie Klein

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe