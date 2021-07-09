Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Formula E adds races in Vancouver, Cape Town to 2022 calendar
Formula E / London E-Prix I News

Mahindra unveils fan-designed race suits for London FE races

By:

Mahindra Racing drivers Alexander Sims and Alex Lynn will contest this month’s London double header wearing race suits designed by Formula E fans.

Mahindra unveils fan-designed race suits for London FE races

As part of the latest edition of Mahindra’s Driven by Design contest, the Indian manufacturer asked fans around the world to put their creative skill to good use, offering them a chance to design race suits for Sims and Lynn for their home races in the UK on July 24-25.

Both drivers personally went through every single entry before picking their favourite designs. The two winning entries came from India.

Sims chose the race suit designed by Viyol Ezekiel Crasto, featuring a star-shaped Union Jack as well as the tricolour of the Indian flag. Crasto, who has been learning graphic designing for several years, said it took him three hours to prepare the race suit design from start to finish.

“The quality of entries was really impressive and it was clear that people had put real thought and effort into their designs,” said Sims, explaining his choice of race suit.

“For the winning design that I selected, I liked the combination of Indian and British colours as well as the cool integration of my logo. I liked the rectangles as well as it made lots of clean lines and boundaries which suits me.” 

Lynn, meanwhile, opted for the entry submitted by Aiyappa, who said his inspiration came from “geographic locations and their history which depicts their different cultures and traditions.”

Explaining why he was drawn to Aiyappa’s entry, Lynn said: “I love the lion and the dark navy colour too. I saw this design and was immediately struck by it – I love how the designer brought in all the different elements that mean something to me and the team, and it’s perfect for my home race.

“I’m really looking forward to wearing it at the London E-Prix, which is the first time I will race in my home city as a Formula E driver.”  

Formula E returns to London this year for the first time since 2016 with a street circuit located around the ExCeL exhibition centre in the Royal Docks area of the capital. 

The London double header follows this weekend’s races in New York, another returning venue on the 2020/21 Formula E calendar. The championship will conclude with a pair of races at the Tempelhof Airport in Berlin on August 14-15. 

