New series: Under the skin of Mahindra’s electric power
Jun 16, 2020, 3:03 PM
Find out about the latest electrical racing technology on show in the first episode of a new series of Mahindra Blueprints.
Presenter Nicki Shields is joined by Motorsport.com’s Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge to delve into Mahindra Racing's own bespoke 12v battery - which powers each of the low-voltage systems onboard its M6Electro racing car.
Developed in partnership with Umicore, Voxdale and Renesas, the battery must be able to withstand all of the demands of high-performance racing.
Tune into this episode to learn more about Mahindra’s second battery, how it was developed and the special features it has inside – and stay tuned for more Blueprints.’
