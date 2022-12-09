NIO 333 "signs are positive" as team unveils striking Formula E livery

The Anglo-Chinese squad unveiled its Gen3 livery and has retained its dark blue background, but has augmented that with solid red, white and teal flashes.

It heads into the ninth season of Formula E with a revised line-up, with Sergio Sette Camara coming in to partner Dan Ticktum - as long-serving Oliver Turvey steps away from the team after eight years at the squad.

After test days at Varano and Mallory Park, NIO 333 chief operating officer and deputy principal O'Hagan was "quietly confident" of the team's chances going forward, and hoped it could become a top three team by the end of the Gen3 ruleset.

With the launch of NIO 333's new livery, O'Hagan disclosed his pride at the team's efforts to prepare for Gen3.

“We're really pleased with how our NIO 333 ER9 looks in its full race livery. Hopefully it will be exciting for the fans and followers of the series to see us with a bold new look as we start a new chapter in our history.

NIO 333 ER9 Photo by: NIO Formula E Team

“It's an exciting time for the championship and we've worked hard with our design team to generate something dynamic, modern and stylish, it looks great!

”I'm really looking forward to seeing the car in motion next week in Valencia at the pre-season test. We've been working really hard on the Gen3 project for a long time now, so it's a big moment.

"If the car goes as well as it looks then we are in for a good year. The signs are positive, but time will tell and we don’t have to wait much longer to find out. I am incredibly proud of what the team have achieved so far.”

NIO 333's unveil of the new colour scheme leaves just Envision and Mahindra to unveil their new Gen3 machines prior to the Valencia test next week, although Mahindra publically ran the car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed back in June.

A shakedown session at Valencia will be run on Monday 12 December, ahead of the formal running on 13-16 December in preparation for the Mexico season opener in January.