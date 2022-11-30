Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Evans confident Jaguar can make "strong" start to Formula E Gen3 era Next / How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race
Formula E News

Nissan alters Formula E team name, launches cherry blossom livery

Nissan has dropped the e.dams name from its Formula E entry after its purchase of the team earlier this year and has unveiled a new cherry-blossom livery for 2022-23.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Nissan alters Formula E team name, launches cherry blossom livery

An off-shoot of the successful DAMS squad, e.dams had been part of Renault's entry in Formula E during the first four years of competition, before uniting with Nissan as Renault departed from the series.

After the DAMS Formula 2 squad was bought by ex-F1 driver Charles Pic, Nissan bought up the e.dams spin-off to take full ownership of the race team - and will now compete as the Nissan Formula E Team in the upcoming season.

The Japanese manufacturer has unveiled a striking red livery on its Gen3 car, featuring cherry blossom graphics over the car.

After a difficult 2021-22 season in which it finished ninth in the teams' championship, Nissan is hoping for a revival in fortunes with the new ruleset and has a completely new driver line-up.

The all-French duo of Sacha Fenestraz and Norman Nato has come in to replace the out-going pair of Sebastien Buemi and Maximilian Gunther, who have moved to Envision and Maserati MSG respectively.

“We wanted to create something totally different and unique for this season to mark such an important moment for us in Formula E, and also to celebrate our Japanese DNA," said team manager Tommaso Volpe.

"The upcoming campaign is a big moment for the series, with the introduction of the Gen3 cars. But it’s also key for us at Nissan, with the team running under its new name as we take full ownership of all our operations in Formula E.

"All of us at Nissan are very excited for this new beginning, very motivated to tackle this new challenge, and very much looking forward to getting started."

Nissan Gen-3 Formula E race car

Nissan Gen-3 Formula E race car

Photo by: Nissan Motorsports

Nato, who will race with the #17, praised the new livery and said that he feels "prepared" for his first full season in the championship since 2020-21, in which he raced with Venturi.

The one-time Formula E race winner also substituted for the injured Sam Bird at the 2021-22 Seoul finale in his capacity as a Jaguar reserve.

“The cherry blossom design is a great touch, especially since it also signifies a new chapter in the championship and, even more so, for the team.

"This season is also a new beginning for me, a new chapter in my career, and one I’m extremely excited about. I know we will have to work hard, but I am looking forward to it.

"I feel prepared and I can’t wait to begin the new season with my new team.”

Nissan Gen-3 Formula E race car

Nissan Gen-3 Formula E race car

Photo by: Nissan Motorsports

Franco-Argentine driver Fenestraz echoed Nato's comments about the new livery, and felt that Nissan was "building up nicely" for the new season.

"I can’t wait to be on track and I’m really excited to get to Valencia and start testing soon. It’s a big step for me to race in Formula E, and to see the professionalism and dedication of the team is only pushing me to achieve the best possible results.

"We’re building up nicely to the season, in the simulator, tweaking and developing the car to start the campaign in a positive way.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Evans confident Jaguar can make "strong" start to Formula E Gen3 era
Previous article

Evans confident Jaguar can make "strong" start to Formula E Gen3 era
Next article

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Vandoorne hopes DS title-winning know-how can create "stronger combination" in FE
Formula E

Vandoorne hopes DS title-winning know-how can create "stronger combination" in FE

Evans confident Jaguar can make "strong" start to Formula E Gen3 era
Formula E

Evans confident Jaguar can make "strong" start to Formula E Gen3 era

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime
Formula 1

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

Latest news

Brown backs F1 driver calls for qualifying red flag penalties
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown backs F1 driver calls for qualifying red flag penalties

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has backed Carlos Sainz’s call for penalties for drivers who trigger red flags in Formula 1 qualifying sessions and spoil other people’s laps.

Aitken joins AXR for Rolex 24, Dixon confirmed at Ganassi
IMSA IMSA

Aitken joins AXR for Rolex 24, Dixon confirmed at Ganassi

The last remaining seats in Cadillac’s roster for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona have been filled by Williams F1 reserve driver Jack Aitken and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon.

F1’s active aero plans for 2026 could include ‘reverse DRS’
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s active aero plans for 2026 could include ‘reverse DRS’

Formula 1’s active aero plans for 2026 could include the idea of handicapping the car performance of race leaders to help prevent runaway wins.

Live Fast Motorsports switches to Chevrolet for 2023
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Live Fast Motorsports switches to Chevrolet for 2023

The Live Fast Motorsports team will switch manufacturers for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Prime

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

With Mercedes gone and DS moving teams, Jaguar has a big opportunity at the start of Formula E's Gen3 era. The technical challenges in understanding the new car have been vast, with senior figures James Barclay and Phil Charles outlining to Motorsport.com the pitfalls along the way

Formula E
6 h
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes teammate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season Prime

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

With his winning streak coming to an end this season, the 2021-22 Formula E season was tumultuous for Sam Bird, failing to gather momentum as Jaguar generally struggled. But the long-term favourite looks forward to bouncing back next season as the championship enters its new era

Formula E
Aug 30, 2022
What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2 Prime

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

The 2021-2022 Formula E season finale brought the curtain down on the Gen2 era of the all-electric world championship. It elevated FE to new heights, fulfilling its intended directive. While it is a good launching pad for the impending Gen3 cycle, there are certain aspects the series must tackle for the new era to have the same impact as its predecessor

Formula E
Aug 16, 2022
The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge Prime

The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge

The odds were heavily stacked in Stoffel Vandoorne’s favour to capture the Formula E crown at the Seoul finale, but chief rival Mitch Evans applied maximum pressure with victory in the first race. It meant Vandoorne had to show his resolve to reproduce the key qualities he held all season to complete his march to the title

Formula E
Aug 15, 2022
Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title? Prime

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title?

Stoffel Vandoorne is on the brink of the Formula E title with a commanding lead ahead of the Seoul finale, but both rivals and unknowns still stand in his way. Here’s a run through of what Vandoorne must overcome to clinch the championship and how his competition will look to pull off the biggest of shocks.

Formula E
Aug 10, 2022
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon Prime

How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

It might not look like the most glittering of Formula E campaigns, but Dragon Penske’s youngster has caught the eye of those who count despite his future remaining unclear. Regardless of the distortion, Sergio Sette Camara has a clear vision of what he’s focused on and how to get there.

Formula E
Aug 4, 2022
How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London Prime

How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London

The penultimate stop on Formula E's world tour took in London's ExCeL, where the championship contenders were upstaged by two first-time winners in 2022. Andretti’s Jake Dennis kept the home fires burning in the first race as Venturi’s Lucas di Grassi claimed the second, but two consistent finishes mean its advantage Stoffel Vandoorne heading to the Seoul finale.

Formula E
Aug 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.