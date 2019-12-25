Podcast: Current Affairs Formula E Christmas Special
Dec 25, 2019, 1:58 PM
As it’s Christmas time, Current Affairs – our Formula E podcast – is in a suitably festive, yet reflective mood.
On the final podcast of the year, our Formula E correspondent Alex Kalinauckas is joined by Autosport Magazine Editor Kevin Turner and former Formula E reporter Scott Mitchell.
They look back at five years of Formula E, debate the best drivers in the championship's first seasons, and indulge in possibly the worst Christmas quiz ever written...
Lucas di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT
Photo by: FIA Formula E
