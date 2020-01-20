Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
Sanya E-prix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
151 days
See full schedule
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
Formula E / Santiago E-prix / Commentary

Podcast: How BMW's Gunther bounced back in Santiago

Podcast: How BMW's Gunther bounced back in Santiago
By:
Jan 20, 2020, 7:35 PM

BMW Andretti driver Maximilian Gunther claimed a maiden Formula E victory in a frantic Santiago race, one year on from being dropped by Dragon Racing after the same round.

Gunther capitalised on ailing DS Techeetah Antonio Felix da Costa to re-pass him on the final lap with a breathless move to secure his first win. Many have branded this as Guenther's redemption after his unceremonious dismissal from Dragon Racing last year.

Read Also:

But, in the latest Current Affairs podcast, Formula E Correspondents Alex Kalinauckas and Matt Kew argue that Gunther's win is actually more vindication of the talents of one of FE's strongest young drivers.

 

Alex and Matt also delve into the already tense DS Techeetah relationship between Jean-Eric Vergne and da Costa, after Vergne hindered his team-mate's race while running a damaged car.

Current Affairs is Autosport and the Motorsport Network's Formula E podcast and can be found on Apple Podcasts via ITunes, Google Podcasts and Spotify - simply search for 'Current Affairs'.

Series Formula E
Event Santiago E-prix
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Santiago E-prix

Santiago E-prix

17 Jan - 18 Jan
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Sat 18 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
03:00
08:00
FP2
Sat 18 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
05:15
10:15
QU
Sat 18 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
07:00
12:00
Race
Sat 18 Jan
Sat 18 Jan
11:03
16:03
Latest results Standings

